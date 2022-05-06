Last updated on .From the section Crawley

John Yems became Crawley boss for a second time in 2019

Crawley Town have parted company with manager John Yems in the wake of racism and discriminatory conduct allegations.

Yems had been suspended indefinitely last month following "serious and credible" accusations about his behaviour from playing staff.

The Football Association said on Wednesday it was investigating allegations of discriminatory words and conduct by the 62-year-old.

The League Two club said Yems will leave immediately by mutual consent.

Crawley suspended Yems on 23 April, stating the club will "never tolerate racism or discrimination of any kind" after allegations had been reported to them.

The Professional Footballers' Association is also conducting its own inquiry and providing support to players who have reported claims of racism to them.

The Daily Mail reported some of the detail of the allegations against Yems, who still had a year to run on his contract, on Wednesday.

It included the use of discriminatory language towards black and Asian players at the club, and an allegation that the training ground was segregated.

Assistant manager Lewis Young will continue to serve as interim manager and take charge of the final match of the season against Oldham Athletic on Saturday.

Crawley were taken over by US cryptocurrency investors WAGMI United last month and new co-chairman Preston Johnson said the club would begin a "global search" for their new manager.

"We're looking forward to the next era of Crawley Town Football Club," he told the club website. external-link

"We're eager to partner with our players and supporters as we build a team and community that Red Devils fans can continue to be proud of - both on and off the pitch."