Harrison Dunk scored his only goal of the 2021-22 campaign in a 3-1 win over Doncaster

Cambridge United full-back Harrison Dunk has followed the lead of captain Greg Taylor by agreeing a new one-year contract with the League One club.

The 31-year-old has made more than 400 appearances for the U's since joining them from non-league Bromley in 2011.

He played 45 games in the 2021-22 season, scoring once.

"He has had a strong season on the pitch and is a reliable and consistent player that we need in the squad," said Cambridge boss Mark Bonner.

Taylor, 32, signed his new deal on Thursday.

The U's finished 14th in the table this season and knocked Premier League club Newcastle United out of the FA Cup before losing to Luton in the fourth round.

"Obviously the club is going in the right direction and has been for the past few years. It is amazing to be a part of it," Dunk told the Cambridge website.

"We have got a really good squad and hopefully we can build on that next year."