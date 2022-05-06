Close menu

Manchester United: Ralf Rangnick's plea for a striker in January snubbed by the club

By Simon StoneBBC Sport

comments109

Rangnick (left) with Uruguay striker Edinson Cavani (right), whose game time this season has been limited by injuries
Manchester United snubbed Ralf Rangnick's plea to bring in a new striker on January transfer deadline day, the German interim boss said.

United loaned Anthony Martial to Sevilla, Edinson Cavani was struggling with an injury and Mason Greenwood was unavailable for selection.

Rangnick has highlighted "a few" strikers who moved in the window.

"The answer at the time was no, there is no player on the market that can really help us," he said.

"I still believe we should have tried in those 48 hours," said Rangnick. "The board sees it the same way. They agreed. But they also spoke to the scouting department at the same time as me. The answer was no."

Martial moved to Sevilla on 25 January, while Greenwood has been absent since his arrest on 30 January. Greenwood, 20, is to remain on bail until mid-June over allegations he raped and assaulted a young woman.

Cavani, who signed a new one-year deal in May 2021, has made just 18 appearances for United this season.

Rangnick points to Luis Diaz, who joined Liverpool on 30 January, Dusan Vlahovic who moved to Juventus on 29 January and Julien Alvarez who will move to Manchester City in the summer after agreeing a deal on 31 January.

Asked if he could have signed those players, he said "I don't know. But as I said, maybe we should have at least internally discussed it."

At the time, United were still in the FA Cup and the Champions League and were favourites to secure a place in the top four.

Two years earlier, they had gone into the January market to sign Odion Ighalo on loan when then boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer had his forward options restricted through injury.

"Maybe I should have pushed even more," said Rangnick.

"It would have been short notice but 48 hours is 48 hours. It might have been at least worth to try and internally discuss it. It might be necessary and important. We didn't. It was not done."

The decision has cost United financially given they are now virtually certain to finish outside the top four and - at best - find themselves in the Europa League next season.

However, privately, club sources say the option was resisted because anything spent in January would have come out of the forthcoming summer transfer budget.

At the time, no decision had been made over Solskjaer's replacement so it could not be certain whoever it was would agree with the new addition.

  • Comment posted by Keeping it real 2021, today at 22:49

    I'm a united fan but you're taking the proverbial putting up a section for this.
    Stop artificially drumming up figures for your clickbait by just using my club and effectively throwing to the troll wolves every single day.

    • Reply posted by geldawg, today at 23:04

      geldawg replied:
      You're spot on, but just be flattered united are still loving rent free in everyone's thoughts, even at the lowest points

  • Comment posted by Boom, today at 22:56

    United are a middle of the table team these days. Get over it.

    • Reply posted by A-D-George, today at 23:17

      A-D-George replied:
      They’re a top six side with a history off attracting the best stars. Not sure what point you’re actually making. Not sure you do, to be honest.

  • Comment posted by Wabaloolah, today at 23:11

    Like Luis Diaz would sign for a joke of club when he had Liverpool interested in him! 🤣🤣🤣

  • Comment posted by YoungDot, today at 22:49

    Wouldn't really have made a difference though would it

  • Comment posted by Garth Crooks Scorers of the Week, today at 22:54

    Sign Harry Maguire for 80m in 2019 when we had 4 centre backs. Don't sign a much needed striker for 30m in Jan when needed. Well done Untied hierarchy. Although slightly annoying RR is now playing the blame game

    • Reply posted by KevinMcCabe7, today at 23:15

      KevinMcCabe7 replied:
      This is a rational comment, thank you. Rational comments are very rare on BBC HYS's, usually you just get nobs like FootballKing and Ook the Librarian

  • Comment posted by stew0903, today at 22:51

    Probably because they’ve wasted £350 mill in the last 3 years. Or because it was Ole doesn’t that count.

  • Comment posted by cricketsi, today at 23:09

    To even suggest that not buying another forward in January might have anything to do with their struggles is somewhat embarrassing for Rangnick, when there are so many other obvious glaring deficiencies.

    He's just making himself appear incompetence with this excuse.

    • Reply posted by cricketsi, today at 23:11

      cricketsi replied:
      Incompetent*

  • Comment posted by Manctastic, today at 23:08

    Agent Woodward. He strikes like a tortoise. Great work.

    • Reply posted by Henry Hannon, today at 23:15

      Henry Hannon replied:
      Ex agent Woodward

  • Comment posted by Pompey, today at 23:07

    So the board agreed, but the "Scouting Dept" said "No".
    If the manager and the board are being overruled by someone, that is beyond belief.
    Doesn't it tell you everything you need to know why they are in deep doodoo.
    Didn't they go out and buy the best striker in the world a few months ago ?
    Asking for a friend.

    • Reply posted by KevinMcCabe7, today at 23:30

      KevinMcCabe7 replied:
      It boggles the mind. Woodward really had no idea how to run a football club. The man has driven one of the largest clubs in the world straight into the ground. He should forever be remembered as a cautionary tale, the ultimate shame.

  • Comment posted by Sean, today at 23:04

    If you're a world class striker, why on Earth would you want to join that club anyway. The dust is thick in the trophy cabinet & will be staying that way for quite some time....

    Plus being with the other players there would drag you down to their mediocrity.....

    No....no sensible quality footballer would join that nest of vipers....

    • Reply posted by Stade15, today at 23:09

      Stade15 replied:
      At least we are a club that requires a trophy cabinet, not for much of late admittedly, but plenty of clubs who don’t need one.
      But you don’t change your football team like you change your job do you? I’m thankful my Dad took me to United first and I’ve seen success and failure, so it’s all good

  • Comment posted by Adam WBA, today at 23:18

    I just can’t understand why we have all these weekly articles on Man United keep appearing. We’re they great, yes, are they great now, no. Will they be great again, probably. When/if they are do loads of articles, but until then give it rest it’s just boring.

    • Reply posted by A-D-George, today at 23:20

      A-D-George replied:
      Because they’re the most talked about and followed club in world football. I can’t stand all the articles either. But they attract attention.

  • Comment posted by Grommy, today at 23:10

    MUFC are years behind their Manchester rivals and Liverpool. I'm suprised with their amateur attitude and total lack of football nowse the last few years. Its biting now.

  • Comment posted by 6 times, today at 23:06

    Clearly the turning point of Utd's season!

  • Comment posted by James, today at 23:06

    The club will have said "Ralf, why have you waited until the last day of the window to tell us this?????"

    • Reply posted by KevinMcCabe7, today at 23:09

      KevinMcCabe7 replied:
      Because Greenwood's arrest was on January 30th. He was a legit prospect until he threw his career away in the most disgusting fashion.

  • Comment posted by Cole, today at 23:02

    Maybe they don't want a short term interim manager spending big money? I know I wouldn't.

    • Reply posted by ade65, today at 23:07

      ade65 replied:
      Absolutely - transfer choices need to be the permanent manager's decision, and not leave a new guy with tools he never wanted.

  • Comment posted by Phase186, today at 22:50

    We are a complete mess

    • Reply posted by KevinMcCabe7, today at 23:19

      KevinMcCabe7 replied:
      Agreed. But Matt Judge (our chief negotiator) and the two heads of our shambolic scouting department, Jim Lawlor and Marcel Bout, are all "resigning"! I'm hoping this is Richard Arnold, our new Chief Executive, just clearing house in our scouting department! If so then good riddance to them, they have been unmitigated failures.

  • Comment posted by downroverdown, today at 23:02

    I am surprised that Mr Rangnick is airing his United memoirs even afore he is out of the front door.

  • Comment posted by Untold Reality, today at 22:49

    Yeah because the only issue with Utd that needs fixing is just a striker...

  • Comment posted by phil, today at 22:48

    Ah. Bless

  • Comment posted by AndyVilla44, today at 23:00

    The board were right. Why do a last minute rush job signing? The squad is already choc full of dead wood.

    • Reply posted by KevinMcCabe7, today at 23:13

      KevinMcCabe7 replied:
      The board agreed with Rangnick, the scouting department said no

