Dolores Silva played in Portugal's Euro 2022 play-off defeat by Russia last year

Portugal captain Dolores Silva says her country deserve to be at Euro 2022, although replacing Russia "was not the way that we wanted" to qualify.

Russia were barred from this summer's competition in England because of the country's invasion of Ukraine.

Portugal, who lost 1-0 to Russia in the Euro play-offs, were named as their replacement on Monday.

"It's a great sensation and we are happy for it," midfielder Silva told BBC World Service's World Football.

"Obviously it was not the way that we wanted - we cannot forget there is still a war going on - but suddenly we can be at the Euros. It feels really great."

Portugal will begin their tournament on 9 July against Switzerland at Leigh Sports Village, while they will also face defending champions Netherlands and Olympic runners-up Sweden in Group C.

Asked whether there was guilt at being given a place at the Euros instead of Ukraine, who also lost in the play-offs, the Braga player said: "It's a sensitive question. Uefa chose us so we are happy for it. During qualification we did our job too.

"We didn't qualify against Russia but we won 19 points [in the group] so I think we also deserve to be there.

"Obviously for Ukraine it's a sad situation. At the same time, maybe we are also representing them.

"I mean, obviously everyone would like Ukraine to be there, because what they are living now is really sad. I can say, yeah, we can represent them as well."

With exactly two months to go until the tournament gets under way, Silva says it will be a race against time to get ready.

"I was planning to go on vacation. I didn't expect to be there. Everyone was thinking about holidays," she said.

"The national team coaches and staff are already organising everything. It will be a really crazy month. I hope that we can be ready and I think we will be ready when the time comes."