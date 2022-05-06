Last updated on .From the section Hartlepool

David Ferguson played for Pools' rivals Darlington and Sunderland earlier in his career

Versatile defender David Ferguson has signed a new two-year deal with League Two side Hartlepool United.

The 27-year-old started out at rivals Darlington and had spells at Sunderland, Shildon, Blackpool and York before arriving at Victoria Park.

Ferguson signed for Pools in August 2020 and has amassed 94 appearances, including 51 this most recent campaign, and scored six goals.

"The fans have been unbelievable to me," Ferguson said.

"I have already created so many great memories with this club and I can't wait to push on and create more. The club has so much potential."