Italian Serie A
Inter MilanInter Milan4EmpoliEmpoli2

Inter Milan 4-2 Empoli: Lautaro Martinez scores twice as hosts fight back to win and top Serie A

Lautaro Martinez in action for Inter Milan against Empoli
Lautaro Martinez scored two goals as Inter Milan fought back for a vital win

Defending champions Inter Milan came back from two goals down to beat Empoli and move top of the Serie A table.

Andrea Pinamonti, on loan from Inter, fired in at the near post early on for the visitors before Kristjan Asllani drove in a second.

Simone Romagnoli deflected into his own net to make it 2-1 and Lautaro Martinez equalised on the stroke of half time.

Martinez put Inter ahead in the 64th minute from a rebound before Alexis Sanchez lashed in a late fourth.

The win means Inter go one point clear at the top with two games remaining but AC Milan have the chance to reclaim first place on Sunday when they head to Verona.

Line-ups

Inter Milan

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Handanovic
  • 37Skriniar
  • 6de Vrij
  • 32DimarcoSubstituted forD'Ambrosioat 70'minutes
  • 2DumfriesSubstituted forDarmianat 77'minutes
  • 23Barella
  • 77Brozovic
  • 20CalhanogluSubstituted forVidalat 70'minutes
  • 14Perisic
  • 19CorreaSubstituted forSánchezat 82'minutes
  • 10MartínezBooked at 65minsSubstituted forDzekoat 70'minutes

Substitutes

  • 5Gagliardini
  • 7Sánchez
  • 8Vecino
  • 9Dzeko
  • 13Ranocchia
  • 18Gosens
  • 21Cordaz
  • 22Vidal
  • 33D'Ambrosio
  • 36Darmian
  • 88Caicedo
  • 97Radu

Empoli

Formation 4-3-1-2

  • 13Vicario
  • 20FiamozziSubstituted forBenassiat 78'minutes
  • 6Romagnoli
  • 33Luperto
  • 65Parisi
  • 27ZurkowskiSubstituted forHendersonat 61'minutes
  • 5StulacSubstituted forIsmajliat 69'minutes
  • 23Asllani
  • 25Bandinelli
  • 10BajramiSubstituted forDi Francescoat 61'minutesSubstituted forCutroneat 68'minutes
  • 99Pinamonti

Substitutes

  • 1Ujkani
  • 8Henderson
  • 9Cutrone
  • 11Di Francesco
  • 15Benassi
  • 16Fazzini
  • 19La Mantia
  • 21Cacace
  • 22Furlan
  • 34Ismajli
  • 35Baldanzi
  • 42Viti
Referee:
Gianluca Manganiello

Match Stats

Home TeamInter MilanAway TeamEmpoli
Possession
Home65%
Away35%
Shots
Home37
Away4
Shots on Target
Home10
Away2
Corners
Home14
Away2
Fouls
Home10
Away9

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Inter Milan 4, Empoli 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Inter Milan 4, Empoli 2.

  3. Goal!

    Goal! Inter Milan 4, Empoli 2. Alexis Sánchez (Inter Milan) left footed shot from very close range to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Arturo Vidal.

  4. Post update

    Attempt missed. Edin Dzeko (Inter Milan) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Nicolò Barella following a corner.

  5. Post update

    Corner, Inter Milan. Conceded by Simone Romagnoli.

  6. Post update

    Corner, Inter Milan. Conceded by Kristjan Asllani.

  7. Post update

    Edin Dzeko (Inter Milan) hits the left post with a right footed shot from the centre of the box. Assisted by Arturo Vidal following a fast break.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Alexis Sánchez (Inter Milan).

  9. Post update

    Simone Romagnoli (Empoli) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Attempt missed. Alexis Sánchez (Inter Milan) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Ivan Perisic with a cross.

  11. Post update

    Corner, Inter Milan. Conceded by Marco Benassi.

  12. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Stefan de Vrij (Inter Milan) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Ivan Perisic with a headed pass.

  13. Post update

    Corner, Inter Milan. Conceded by Simone Romagnoli.

  14. Post update

    Corner, Inter Milan. Conceded by Sebastiano Luperto.

  15. Post update

    Corner, Inter Milan. Conceded by Marco Benassi.

  16. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Edin Dzeko (Inter Milan) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Matteo Darmian.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Alexis Sánchez (Inter Milan).

  18. Post update

    Kristjan Asllani (Empoli) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Inter Milan. Alexis Sánchez replaces Joaquín Correa.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Milan Skriniar (Inter Milan).

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Friday 6th May 2022

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Inter Milan36239478314778
2AC Milan35238461303177
3Napoli35217767313670
4Juventus362010654312370
5Roma351781055401559
6Lazio351781070531759
7Fiorentina35175135447756
8Atalanta351511962441856
9Hellas Verona351410116152952
10Torino351211124537847
11Sassuolo351210136061-146
12Udinese351013125454043
13Bologna351110143948-943
14Empoli36910174869-2137
15Sampdoria3596204257-1533
16Spezia3596203763-2633
17Salernitana3578203172-4129
18Cagliari35610193264-3228
19Genoa36317162555-3026
20Venezia3557232965-3622
View full Italian Serie A table

