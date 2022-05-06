Last updated on .From the section Irish

Derry City had to come from behind to earn a home draw

Derry City's lead at the top of the Premier Division has been cut to one point as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Bohemians at the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium.

Promise Omochere's composed finish put the Dubliners in front inside a quarter of an hour.

The Candystripes were controversially awarded a penalty when Patrick McEleney went over in the area and Will Patching made no mistake as the sides went in level at the break.

Despite looking the most threatening, Derry could not conjure up a winner in the second period and were relieved when Omochere spurned a golden opportunity at the other end.

Shamrock Rovers' 3-1 win at home to Finn Harps sees them close the gap on the Candystripes while Bohs stay sixth.

