Rangers will be playing for a potential £60m jackpot in the Europa League final, with places in the Champions League group stage and Super Cup final on the line in Seville. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Rangers are to receive around 9,500 tickets for the showdown with Eintracht Frankfurt on 18 May. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Former Celtic and Scotland captain Scott Brown has hung up his playing boots for good and aims to copy Ange Postecoglou's Celtic masterplan if he takes his first steps into management this summer. (Daily Record) external-link

Manager Ange Postecoglou remains hopeful Celtic can sign Jota and Cameron Carter-Vickers beyond the summer but warns there is still work to be done. (Scotsman) external-link

Ange Postecoglou defends Celtic appointment of Mark Lawwell as head of recruitment, saying he wasn't a popular choice either. (Glasgow Times) external-link

Scott Brown pays tribute to Celtic captain Callum McGregor as he admits he saw success "coming a mile off" for his successor in the role. (Daily Record) external-link

On-loan forward Ben Woodburn says he is open to staying at Hearts beyond this season as his Liverpool contract expires in the summer. (Herald) external-link

Robbie Neilson applauds Rangers' European heroics but the Hearts head coach does not expect any impact on the Scottish Cup final, which comes just three days after the Europa League final in Seville. (Daily Record) external-link

Kilmarnock boss Derek McInnes is the new frontrunner for Hibernian as bookies make him favourite for the job. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Rangers will be handed 4000 free tickets for the Europa League final as a Uefa fan initiative provides a major allocation boost for the meeting with Eintracht Frankfurt. (Daily Express) external-link

Defender Leon Balogun says he has a double incentive for landing Europa League glory with Rangers since he used to play for Mainz, the local rivals of Eintracht Frankfurt. (Scotsman) external-link