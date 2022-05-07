Joe Allen made 127 league appearances for Swansea before leaving to join Liverpool for £15m in 2012

Russell Martin says Swansea City are "really interested" in re-signing Joe Allen.

The Wales midfielder will become a free agent when his Stoke contract expires this summer.

The 32-year-old, from Pembrokeshire, played 150 games for Swansea after coming through the youth ranks at the Welsh club.

"I will say it - I would love to [sign him]," admitted Swansea head coach Martin.

"He loves this club, I love him as a player. We'll have to wait and see.

"I can't lie to say I have got no interest in Joe Allen. I would be mad to not have any interest when you have seen the way we play and how he is, his understanding of this club, what he does and how brave he is.

"I am sure he won't thank me for saying it because I am sure he will have a million messages now, but of course I would be really interested, but so will many other managers."

Allen has played 44 times for Stoke this season and has made more than 200 appearances for the Potters in total since joining from Liverpool in 2016.

The 70-cap player helped Swansea win promotion to the Premier League in 2011 and was a regular in their first top-flight season and there are suggestions he is keen to finish his career in Wales.

'Brilliant player, brilliant character'

Stoke are reportedly planning to offer Allen a new deal at the bet365 Stadium.

"I am sure he has got plenty of offers and I am sure at some point we will sit down and have a chat about him," Martin said.

"[He is a] brilliant player, brilliant character. I watched him for Wales recently - he was excellent, the way he spoke to other players as well.

"It will depend on a lot of things. We have a lot of midfielders at the club. We have some midfielders that haven't played very much.

"People are going to have to leave for people to come in. But Joe is someone who would fit here perfectly. He knows the club, the club knows him.

"To be anywhere near getting Joe Allen to come back here, you have to rely on his feeling and connection with the club, and also his willingness to not earn as much money as he has done.

"I love him as a player but it's not that simple, so we will have to wait and see."

Martin, meanwhile, says loanees Cyrus Christie and Hannes Wolf are keen to return to Swansea next season, but is unsure whether the club will be able to make that happen.

Christie and Wolf both completed loan stints at Swansea in Saturday's final-day defeat to Queens Park Rangers.

"They both want to stay," Martin said.

"It'll come down to finances. Both have sacrificed finance this year to come, which shows their character. We'll need to do it again and I'm not convinced we'll get to where we need to get to.

"We'll have to really look at it and make a decision on that really soon on how far we're willing to go."