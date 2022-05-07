Close menu
Spanish La Liga
Real BetisReal Betis0BarcelonaBarcelona0

Real Betis v Barcelona

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Line-ups

Real Betis

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 25Bravo
  • 23Sabaly
  • 16Pezzella
  • 5Bartra
  • 15Moreno Lopera
  • 21Rodríguez
  • 18Guardado
  • 10Canales
  • 8Fekir
  • 7Juanmi
  • 9Iglesias

Substitutes

  • 3González
  • 4Akouokou
  • 6Ruiz
  • 11Tello
  • 12Da Silva
  • 13Dantas da Silva
  • 14William Carvalho
  • 17Sánchez Rodríguez
  • 24Ruibal
  • 28Sánchez
  • 33Miranda

Barcelona

Formation 4-3-3

  • 13Murara Neto
  • 8Alves da Silva
  • 4Araújo
  • 24García
  • 18Alba
  • 21de Jong
  • 5Busquets
  • 30Páez
  • 7Dembélé
  • 19Torres
  • 9Depay

Substitutes

  • 6Puig Martí
  • 10Fati Vieira
  • 11Traoré
  • 12Braithwaite
  • 15Lenglet
  • 17de Jong
  • 22Mingueza
  • 23Umtiti
  • 25Aubameyang
  • 36Tenas
Referee:
Antonio Miguel Mateu Lahoz

Live Text

  1. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  2. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 7th May 2022

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Real Madrid34256373294481
2Barcelona351910663342967
3Sevilla341713450282264
4Atl Madrid34187959411861
5Real Betis351781056381859
6Real Sociedad35151193434056
7Ath Bilbao35131394134752
8Villarreal3414101054332152
9Osasuna34129133545-1045
10Valencia351014114549-444
11Celta Vigo351110144138343
12Rayo Vallecano34118153539-441
13Elche35109163748-1139
14Espanyol34109153749-1239
15Getafe34812143137-636
16Cádiz35714143347-1435
17Granada35713154359-1634
18Mallorca3588193262-3032
19Levante35611184467-2329
20Alavés3577212860-3228
