Close menu
Championship - 1st Leg
LutonLuton Town19:45HuddersfieldHuddersfield Town
Venue: Kenilworth Road

Luton Town v Huddersfield Town: Nathan Jones says promotion would be 'possibly greatest football story'

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Nathan Jones
Nathan Jones guided Luton to sixth place in the Championship this season

Luton Town winning promotion to the Premier League would be "possibly the greatest story in football", says manager Nathan Jones.

The Hatters were a non-league side as recently as 2014 and have not played in the top division since 1992.

They take on Huddersfield Town over two legs, with the winner to play Nottingham Forest or Sheffield United.

"It's the biggest game the ground has seen for a heck of a long time," he told BBC Three Counties Radio.

"It's been a really good journey and it's a fantastic football club.

"It's a wonderful, wonderful story and if promotion was to be achieved it would be possibly the greatest story in football."

Jones is in his second spell with the club after a brief stint as Stoke boss, having guided the club to promotion from League Two and left them at the top of League One.

The Welshman has called the scheduling of the play-off ties "illogical".

His side visit Huddersfield, who finished third in the regular season, for the return leg on Monday and the winner will then have a near two-week break before the final is played on Sunday, 29 May.

"It's crazy. This game's fine and then you've got a turnaround of two days and then a two-week wait," he said.

"It seems illogical to me but nothing surprises me."

Jones was hopeful that striker Elijah Adebayo would be fit to feature after missing the last two games of the regular season.

Huddersfield winger Sorba Thomas is unlikely to feature after returning to training on Thursday but midfielder Lewis O'Brien could play.

Terriers 'focusing on present'

Like the Hatters, Town were not expected to feature at the top end of the table but have enjoyed a superb season.

A last-minute equaliser by Hull City against Nottingham Forest on Saturday meant the Terriers finished third, instead of fourth, and avoided a semi-final against Yorkshire rivals Sheffield United.

Head coach Carlos Corberan insisted that he did not have a preference over who his side faced in the play-offs.

"The final is not in our minds. We are just thinking in the present," he told BBC Radio Leeds.

"The only one of the three other play-off teams that we did not beat away from home was Luton. I did not have any preference over who we would face.

"They deserve to be in the play-offs because they have been a very competitive team throughout the season."

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Fulham4627910106436390
2Bournemouth462513874393588
3Huddersfield4623131064471782
4Nottm Forest4623111273403380
5Sheff Utd4621121363451875
6Luton462112136355875
7Middlesbrough462010165950970
8Blackburn461912155950969
9Millwall461815135345869
10West Brom461813155245767
11QPR46199186059166
12Coventry461713166059164
13Preston461616145256-464
14Stoke461711185752562
15Swansea461613175868-1061
16Blackpool461612185458-460
17Bristol City461510216277-1555
18Cardiff46158235068-1853
19Hull46149234154-1351
20Birmingham461114215075-2547
21Reading46138255487-3341
22Peterborough46910274387-4437
23Derby461413194553-834
24Barnsley46612283373-4030
View full Championship table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport