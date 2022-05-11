Last updated on .From the section Championship

Nathan Jones guided Luton to sixth place in the Championship this season

Luton Town winning promotion to the Premier League would be "possibly the greatest story in football", says manager Nathan Jones.

The Hatters were a non-league side as recently as 2014 and have not played in the top division since 1992.

They take on Huddersfield Town over two legs, with the winner to play Nottingham Forest or Sheffield United.

"It's the biggest game the ground has seen for a heck of a long time," he told BBC Three Counties Radio.

"It's been a really good journey and it's a fantastic football club.

"It's a wonderful, wonderful story and if promotion was to be achieved it would be possibly the greatest story in football."

Jones is in his second spell with the club after a brief stint as Stoke boss, having guided the club to promotion from League Two and left them at the top of League One.

The Welshman has called the scheduling of the play-off ties "illogical".

His side visit Huddersfield, who finished third in the regular season, for the return leg on Monday and the winner will then have a near two-week break before the final is played on Sunday, 29 May.

"It's crazy. This game's fine and then you've got a turnaround of two days and then a two-week wait," he said.

"It seems illogical to me but nothing surprises me."

Jones was hopeful that striker Elijah Adebayo would be fit to feature after missing the last two games of the regular season.

Huddersfield winger Sorba Thomas is unlikely to feature after returning to training on Thursday but midfielder Lewis O'Brien could play.

Terriers 'focusing on present'

Like the Hatters, Town were not expected to feature at the top end of the table but have enjoyed a superb season.

A last-minute equaliser by Hull City against Nottingham Forest on Saturday meant the Terriers finished third, instead of fourth, and avoided a semi-final against Yorkshire rivals Sheffield United.

Head coach Carlos Corberan insisted that he did not have a preference over who his side faced in the play-offs.

"The final is not in our minds. We are just thinking in the present," he told BBC Radio Leeds.

"The only one of the three other play-off teams that we did not beat away from home was Luton. I did not have any preference over who we would face.

"They deserve to be in the play-offs because they have been a very competitive team throughout the season."