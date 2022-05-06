Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Simon Murray's (right) late winner consigned Dunfermline Athletic to relegation

Dunfermline Athletic will play third-tier football next season after play-off defeat to Queen's Park consigned the Fife club to relegation from the Scottish Championship.

After a goalless first leg, John Hughes' side, who had Efe Ambrose sent off, failed to make home advantage count as Simon Murray's 89th-minute winner earned a dramatic victory.

Queen's will now play Airdrieonians for a place in the Championship after Ian Murray's men remarkably clawed back a three-goal deficit to stun Montrose.

First-half efforts from Cammy Ballantyne and Cameron Ballantyne put Stewart Petrie's side into a 3-0 aggregate lead.

Callum Smith pulled one back for Airdrie, but Lewis Milne restored Montrose's three-goal advantage with just 20 minutes remaining.

However, Smith bagged a hat-trick by scoring twice in five minutes before Callum Gallagher levelled the contest 4-4 on aggregate on 86 minutes.

With the tie in extra time, Jonathan Afolabi completed a stunning turnaround, with Gabby McGill rifling in a sixth for Airdrie to seal an astonishing semi-final victory.

Martin Rennie pulled back an injury-time consolation for Montrose, rounding off an 11-goal thriller.

In the League 1 play-offs, Dumbarton suffered relegation to the fourth tier with a 5-2 aggregate defeat to promotion hopefuls Edinburgh City.

Dumbarton had a mountain to climb after a 4-1 first-leg defeat. They gave themselves a glimmer of hope, though, when Kristoffer Syvertsen scored on the hour.

But Ryan Shanley's effort four minutes later extended City's advantage back to a three-goal margin.

Alan Maybury's side will play Annan Athletic for a place in the third tier after Tony Wallace's 88th-minute penalty earned a 2-1 aggregate win over Forfar Athletic, who had levelled the tie with a first-half equaliser from Stefan McCluskey.