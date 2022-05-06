Last updated on .From the section Football

St Martins last won the Upton in 2011

Priaulx League champions St Martins became the first Guernsey side in a decade to win the Upton Park Trophy after beating Jersey champions St Clement 2-0.

The game was the first Channel Island club football championship held since 2019 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Callum Le Lacheur gave St Martins a 32nd-minute lead having seen his side have a goal disallowed.

Dominic Heaume's 49th-minute header sealed victory for the Guernsey side.

Northerners were the last Guernsey side to win the title in 2012 in the first season of Guernsey FC's formation.

St Clement won their first-ever Jersey title this season as Jersey Bulls completed their first full campaign in the English football league system.