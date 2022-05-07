Close menu
French Coupe de France
NiceNice0NantesNantes1

Nice 0-1 Nantes: Ludovic Blas penalty wins French Cup for Nantes

Last updated on

Nantes celebrating Ludovic Blas' goal
Ludovic Blas's penalty was his 10th goal in all competitions for Nantes this season

Nantes lifted the French Cup for the first time in 22 years after a narrow win over Nice at the Stade de France.

Ludovic Blas scored the only goal from the penalty spot two minutes into the second half after Hicham Boudaoui handballed in the area.

Nice came closest to equalising when Andy Delort's effort was cleared off the line by Andrei Girotto late on.

It is the fourth time Nantes have won the French Cup and their first major trophy since 2001's Ligue 1 title.

It also means a place in the Europa League next season, their first European campaign for 20 years.

That represents a dramatic turnaround in fortunes for Antoine Kombouare's side, who needed to win a relegation play-off to stay in the French top flight last season.

Saturday's match was the first French Cup final since 2014 to not feature Paris St-Germain, who Nice beat on penalties in the last 16 in January.

Line-ups

Nice

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Bulka
  • 23Lotomba
  • 25TodiboBooked at 42mins
  • 4Costa SantosBooked at 79mins
  • 26BardSubstituted forGuessandat 86'minutes
  • 28BoudaouiBooked at 55minsSubstituted forKluivertat 57'minutes
  • 8RosarioSubstituted forLeminaat 63'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 19Thuram-Ulien
  • 11Gouiri
  • 9DolbergSubstituted forBrahimiat 63'minutes
  • 7Delort

Substitutes

  • 5Daniliuc
  • 6Schneiderlin
  • 12Amavi
  • 14Brahimi
  • 18Lemina
  • 21Kluivert
  • 22Stengs
  • 24Guessand
  • 40Benítez

Nantes

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Lafont
  • 21Castelletto
  • 3Girotto
  • 4Pallois
  • 11CocoSubstituted forPereira da Silvaat 83'minutes
  • 10Blas
  • 18Moutoussamy
  • 5ChirivellaSubstituted forCyprienat 72'minutes
  • 29Merlin
  • 23Kolo MuaniBooked at 90mins
  • 27SimonSubstituted forBukariat 73'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Pereira da Silva
  • 6Pereira De Sa
  • 7Coulibaly
  • 8Cyprien
  • 12Appiah
  • 16Descamps
  • 20Augustin
  • 24Corchia
  • 26Bukari
Referee:
Stéphanie Frappart

Match Stats

Home TeamNiceAway TeamNantes
Possession
Home59%
Away41%
Shots
Home11
Away13
Shots on Target
Home3
Away3
Corners
Home3
Away9
Fouls
Home15
Away11

