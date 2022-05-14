Homepage
Accessibility links
Skip to content
Accessibility Help
BBC Account
Notifications
Home
News
Sport
Weather
iPlayer
Sounds
Bitesize
CBeebies
CBBC
Food
Home
News
Sport
Reel
Worklife
Travel
Future
Culture
TV
Weather
Sounds
More menu
Search BBC
Search BBC
Home
News
Sport
Weather
iPlayer
Sounds
Bitesize
CBeebies
CBBC
Food
Home
News
Sport
Reel
Worklife
Travel
Future
Culture
TV
Weather
Sounds
Close menu
BBC
Sport
All Sport
All Sport
Home
Football
Cricket
Formula 1
Rugby U
Tennis
Golf
Athletics
Cycling
Winter Sports
All Sport
Home
Football
Cricket
Formula 1
Rugby U
Tennis
Golf
Athletics
Cycling
Winter Sports
A-Z Sports
American Football
Athletics
Basketball
Boxing
Cricket
Cycling
Darts
Disability Sport
Football
Formula 1
Gaelic Games
Get Inspired
Golf
Gymnastics
Horse Racing
Mixed Martial Arts
Motorsport
Netball
Olympic Sports
Rugby League
Rugby Union
Snooker
Swimming
Tennis
Winter Sports
Full Sports A-Z
More from Sport
England
Scotland
Wales
Northern Ireland
News Feeds
Help & FAQs
Scottish Football
Scores & Fixtures
Table
Scotland
SUN 15 May 2022
Scottish Championship - Play-off Final - 2nd Leg
Airdrieonians
Airdrieonians
13:10
Queen's Park
Queen's Park
Venue:
Penny Cars Stadium
Airdrieonians v Queen's Park (agg 1-1)
Last updated on
52 minutes ago
52 minutes ago
.
From the section
Scottish
Watch live coverage from 13:00 BST
Scores, Results & Fixtures
Sunday 15th May 2022
Airdrieonians
Airdrieonians
13:10
Queen's Park
Queen's Park
View all
Scottish Championship scores
Top Stories
Australia all-rounder Symonds dies in car crash
3h
about 3 hours ago
From the section
Cricket
32
Comments
Klopp 'could not be more proud' after FA Cup win
13h
about 13 hours ago
From the section
Football
'Klopp sets the tone for everything Liverpool do'
9h
about 9 hours ago
From the section
Football