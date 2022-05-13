Watford v Leicester City

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Roy Hodgson takes charge of his final home game as Watford head coach

TEAM NEWS

Watford are still missing nine players for their final home match of the season, including Kiko Femenia, Josh King, Tom Cleverley, Ismaila Sarr and Emmanuel Dennis.

Hassane Kamara is available following suspension, while Joao Pedro is expected to feature.

Leicester City defender Wesley Fofana is available after he was ruled out of the win against Norwich City due to a tight calf.

Ricardo Pereira remains out.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Leicester look a totally different team now Jamie Vardy is fully fit and finding some form.

He makes the pitch bigger for the Foxes' creative players too because opposing centre-backs take a couple of steps backwards because of his pace, which opens things up more for the likes of James Maddison to get on the ball.

After 11 successive defeats at Vicarage Road, Watford got a point against Everton last time out at home, but they offered very little going forward. I can't see them holding out this time.

Prediction: 0-2

Lawro's full predictions v MMA legend Paul 'Semtex' Daley

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Watford have lost just two of their last 11 home league games against Leicester, winning seven, while they are unbeaten in the last four.

Leicester are looking to complete the Premier League double over Watford for just the second time, previously doing so in their 2015-16 title-winning campaign.

Leicester have scored in 24 successive matches against Watford in all competitions since a 1-0 away defeat in the Championship on 12 February 2008. The Foxes have netted in all 21 top-flight encounters.

Leicester have already beaten Watford twice this season, winning 4-2 in the league and 4-1 in the FA Cup. The Foxes have never scored four or more goals in three games against an opponent in a single season.

Watford

Watford are one short of equalling the club top-flight record of 26 defeats in a season.

The Hornets can match the overall top-flight record of 15 home losses in one season, last set by Stoke City in 1984-85.

Watford's goalless draw against Everton on Wednesday ended a run of 11 successive home league defeats.

It was the Hornets' first clean sheet in 23 Premier League games at Vicarage Road. They last kept consecutive top-flight shutouts at home in December 2019.

Watford have lost three of their last four final home games of a top-flight campaign, conceding at least four goals in each defeat.

They have used 30 players in the Premier League this season, second only to Everton's 32. The Hornets have had a league-low eight different goalscorers.

Each of Watford's last 85 Premier League goals was scored from inside the penalty area since Gerard Deulofeu's long-range effort in a 5-1 win at Cardiff City in February 2019.

Roy Hodgson won six of his first seven Premier League matches as a manager against Leicester, but he's taken only one point out of a possible 12 since Brendan Rodgers became manager.

Leicester City

Leicester City begin this matchround 10th in the Premier League table. The Foxes have not finished in the bottom half since 2016-17, when they were 12th as reigning champions.

They have conceded a league-high 25 set-piece goals this season, including an unrivalled 14 from corners. It is the most goals a team has conceded from a corner since 16 by Brighton in 2017-18.

Leicester have triumphed in just one of their last 12 Premier League away games, a 2-0 victory at Burnley on 1 March. That is also their only clean sheet in 24 league fixtures on the road.

James Maddison has been directly involved in a career-best six goals in six meetings with Watford in all competitions, scoring four and assisting two.

Jamie Vardy has scored 24 goals and assisted 10 against promoted teams since the start of 2014-15.

My Watford XI Choose your Watford starting formation and line-up. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the boss to pick or the one you THINK he will.



















Select formation Confirm team

My Leicester City XI Choose your Leicester City formation and starting line-up. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the boss to pick or the one you THINK he will.



















Select formation Confirm team