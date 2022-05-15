Close menu
National League
AldershotAldershot Town15:00WealdstoneWealdstone
Venue: The EBB Stadium

Aldershot Town v Wealdstone

Last updated on .From the section National League

Match details to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Stockport432941085384791
2Wrexham432610791434888
3Solihull Moors432412780453584
4Halifax43259962332984
5Notts County4323101080522879
6Grimsby432371364422276
7Chesterfield4320131069511873
8Dag & Red432171577532470
9Boreham Wood4318131249371267
10Torquay4318111465531265
11Bromley431713135751664
12Southend43169184460-1657
13Yeovil431414154246-456
14Altrincham431510186268-655
15Woking43164235961-252
16Maidenhead United431312184866-1851
17Wealdstone431311194864-1650
18Barnet431311195785-2850
19Eastleigh43129224870-2245
20Aldershot431110224570-2543
21King's Lynn44810264779-3234
22Weymouth43510283887-4925
23Dover4327343699-631
View full National League table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC