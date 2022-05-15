Maidenhead United v Notts County

Maidenhead UnitedMaidenhead United15:00Notts CountyNotts County
Match details to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Stockport
|43
|29
|4
|10
|85
|38
|47
|91
|2
|Wrexham
|43
|26
|10
|7
|91
|43
|48
|88
|3
|Solihull Moors
|43
|24
|12
|7
|80
|45
|35
|84
|4
|Halifax
|43
|25
|9
|9
|62
|33
|29
|84
|5
|Notts County
|43
|23
|10
|10
|80
|52
|28
|79
|6
|Grimsby
|43
|23
|7
|13
|64
|42
|22
|76
|7
|Chesterfield
|43
|20
|13
|10
|69
|51
|18
|73
|8
|Dag & Red
|43
|21
|7
|15
|77
|53
|24
|70
|9
|Boreham Wood
|43
|18
|13
|12
|49
|37
|12
|67
|10
|Torquay
|43
|18
|11
|14
|65
|53
|12
|65
|11
|Bromley
|43
|17
|13
|13
|57
|51
|6
|64
|12
|Southend
|43
|16
|9
|18
|44
|60
|-16
|57
|13
|Yeovil
|43
|14
|14
|15
|42
|46
|-4
|56
|14
|Altrincham
|43
|15
|10
|18
|62
|68
|-6
|55
|15
|Woking
|43
|16
|4
|23
|59
|61
|-2
|52
|16
|Maidenhead United
|43
|13
|12
|18
|48
|66
|-18
|51
|17
|Wealdstone
|43
|13
|11
|19
|48
|64
|-16
|50
|18
|Barnet
|43
|13
|11
|19
|57
|85
|-28
|50
|19
|Eastleigh
|43
|12
|9
|22
|48
|70
|-22
|45
|20
|Aldershot
|43
|11
|10
|22
|45
|70
|-25
|43
|21
|King's Lynn
|44
|8
|10
|26
|47
|79
|-32
|34
|22
|Weymouth
|43
|5
|10
|28
|38
|87
|-49
|25
|23
|Dover
|43
|2
|7
|34
|36
|99
|-63
|1
