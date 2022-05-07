Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Liverpool are closing in on a £4m deal to secure Aberdeen right-back Calvin Ramsay. (Mail on Sunday, print edition)

Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou is the Scottish Football Writers' Association's manager of year, having been nominated alongside Malky Mackay, Robbie Neilson, Dick Campbell and Steve Clarke. (Express) external-link

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou reveals how he began plotting a path to success in Covid isolation when he first arrived in the UK in June last year, saying he used the time to "exorcise all my demons and any doubts I had in terms of the enormity of the job". (Scottish Sun) external-link

Scott Arfield signs a new one-year extension at Rangers, while teenager Alex Lowry agrees new terms until 2025. (Daily Record) external-link

Manager Mark McGhee insists he wants to stay at Dundee next season - despite admitting their survival hopes are as good as over. (Daily Record) external-link

Attacking midfielder Ianis Hagi has returned to Rangers training well ahead of schedule after suffering an ACL injury, according to a report in his native Romania. (Daily Record) external-link

Manager Ange Postecoglou may miss the title clinching moment for Celtic as he reveals a family cinema trip is planned while Rangers take on Dundee United today. (Express) external-link

Hearts head coach Robbie Neilson felt let down by referee Don Robertson for missing a "blatant" foul in the build up to Celtic's equaliser in yesterday's 4-1 thumping in Glasgow. (Scotsman) external-link

Defender Connor Goldson could yet change his mind and commit to a new deal at Rangers but it may take Europa League glory, reckons former Ibrox striker Kenny Miller. (Daily Record) external-link

Interim Hibs boss David Gray hails captain Paul Hanlon for playing through the pain of a knee problem as the defender reaches 500 appearances for the Easter Road club. (Edinburgh Evening News) external-link

Rangers could play the Europa League Final in a unique kit combo due to strict Uefa rules after Eintracht Frankfurt were designated the home side for the game in Seville. (Daily Record) external-link