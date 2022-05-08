Last updated on .From the section Wimbledon

AFC Wimbledon interim boss Mark Bowen has left Plough Lane for a job in a higher division.

The 58-year-old Welshman was put in charge after the Dons parted company with Mark Robinson on 29 March.

He oversaw their final seven matches of the season but could not save them from relegation to League Two.

"Mark will be taking a role at a club much higher up the pyramid which will be formally announced next week", said a statement on Wimbledon's website external-link .

Bowen previously had spells coaching at Queens Park Rangers and Reading before moving to the Dons.

He said: "Eddie and I really enjoyed our time with the club and I would like to thank all the players and football staff for the open-minded and professional way they embraced us.

"Although results and luck didn't go our way, the players couldn't have given any more."