Ross Stewart's goal in added time of the first half gives Sunderland a 1-0 lead going into their play-off second leg against Sheffield Wednesday

League One play-off semi-final second leg Venue: Hillsborough Date: Monday, 9 May Time: 19:45 BST Coverage: Commentary on BBC local radio and live text service on BBC Sport website and app

Sunderland will move a step closer to a return to the Championship if they avoid defeat at Sheffield Wednesday in their League One play-off second leg.

Ross Stewart's strike in first-half added time gave the Black Cats a 1-0 win at the Stadium of Light.

Sunderland have been in the third tier since relegation in 2017-18.

The Owls are looking to win promotion at the first time of asking, having been relegated from the Championship after a six-point deduction last term.

The winners will face Wycombe Wanderers or MK Dons at Wembley on Saturday, 21 May.

All three matches between Sunderland and Wednesday this season have been won by the home side, with the Owls 3-0 victors at Hillsborough in November before the Black Cats dished out a 5-0 thrashing at the Stadium of Light in December.

Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore told BBC Radio Sheffield:

"The game is still open, we feel that and that's the main thing.

"We know we have to play a lot better than that, we know that's what we have to do [to reach the final].

Sunderland boss Alex Neil told BBC Radio Newcastle:

"It's a one-goal lead, one goal changes the game.

"I don't think it [the lead] changes my view of the tie, if it was 2-0 I think that's slightly different because even if you concede you still have an advantage. We know what we have to do."