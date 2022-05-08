Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Vivianne Miedema is the WSL's all-time leading goalscorer with 72 goals

Manager Jonas Eidevall says Arsenal will "do everything" to keep forward Vivianne Miedema.

The Netherlands striker is out of contract this summer and is "undecided" about her next step.

Miedema has been linked with a move to European champions Barcelona after five years with the Gunners.

"We want to keep her, we will do everything we can to keep her," Eidevall told BBC Two after his side missed out on the WSL title.

The former SC Heerenveen and Bayern Munich player has cemented herself as the star player at Meadow Park, scoring 110 goals in 122 appearances for the club since joining in May 2017.

Yet Miedema has only ever lifted one WSL title and one FA Cup with the North London club, who missed out on this year's WSL title despite beating West Ham 2-0.

"I really want to win titles," Miedema said on BBC Two."This year I haven't won anything.

"If I feel like the club is moving in that direction then maybe I stay another year or two years.

"I'm speaking with the club and Jonas [Eidevall]. I will have a couple of weeks holiday and will then make a decision."

'She knows her time is up'

Former Arsenal midfielder Fara Williams believes Miedema's appearance against West Ham on Sunday is likely to have been her last for the WSL giants.

"She's a winner and wants to win titles," Williams said to BBC Two.

"For that reason, unless Arsenal can strengthen and really bring in some big players, I'm not sure she will stay at this club.

"I think she's showing a bit of emotion here. I think she looks sad. I think she knows her time is probably up. She's a winner and she wants to go and win the Champions League and league titles."

Ex-Arsenal and Chelsea defender Laura Bassett added: "She's a fantastic, world-class player and she deserves to have something to show for it. I'm sure her decision is on a lot of things - it's not just about recruitment, it's about how they're going to move forward.

"She's that important to Arsenal, if you were Arsenal football club you would be throwing anything and everything to keep her."