Jamie Walker scored in three of Bradford City's final five games of the season

Forward Jamie Walker will join Bradford City from Hearts on a two-year deal following a loan spell in the second half of this season.

Walker will make the switch when his current contract with the Scottish club expires next month.

The 28-year-old played 19 times for the Bantams in 2021-22, scoring four goals.

"He is a talented player and one who brings an awful lot to our side in terms of his character," said manager Mark Hughes.

"He has a good eye for goal, and wants to be a part of this club's success, so to have him tied down to a long-term contract is a huge boost for us."

Walker began his career at Tynecastle and returned to Hearts from Wigan Athletic in the summer of 2019.

He made eight appearances for them at the start of the campaign, but was then allowed to join Bradford - who finished 14th in League Two - in January.

"This was the only football decision I wanted to make, and I am delighted to be here permanently," he said.

"The manager has Premier League experience and the club is heading in the right direction."

