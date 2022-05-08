Close menu

Manchester City beat Newcastle: 'Leaders answer all the questions in convincing win'

By Phil McNultyChief football writer

Last updated on .From the section Man Citycomments66

Manchester City celebrate
Manchester City are just seven points away from the title

Manchester City were placed under the microscope as never before after the Champions League misery against Real Madrid but no-one can argue with their manner of their response.

Pep Guardiola's side held the chance to contest the final of the competition that has agonisingly eluded them in their hands until they somehow conjured devastating defeat from what seemed like assured victory in the Bernabeu.

And to put the suffering into even sharper relief Liverpool, stalking them every inch of the way in City's battle to retain their Premier League crown, turned their own adversity into triumph to come through their Champions League semi-final against Villarreal.

The list of questions aimed at City in the aftermath of that last-gasp collapse focused on character, Guardiola's game management and the powers of recovery to maintain the excellence of their Premier League season with Liverpool on their shoulder.

Would Manchester City's body language betray the anguish of that damaging defeat? Had Manchester City been broken by the trauma experienced inside the hothouse of the Bernabeu? Had their defeat with victory in sight inflicted any psychological scars?

Not on this evidence. Not a bit of it.

City and Guardiola could not have delivered a more convincing response as Newcastle United were forensically picked apart, the 5-0 winning margin not only giving them a three-point advantage at the top of the table after Liverpool's draw with Tottenham at Anfield but also giving them a goal difference that is now four better than Jurgen Klopp's side.

Every aspect of City's display was going to be examined in minute detail for signs of a hangover from Madrid but after some early nerves, and the survival of a chance hopelessly squandered by Newcastle United striker Chris Wood, this was a case of normal service resumed.

City were helped by Liverpool's failure to beat an impressive Spurs on Saturday night. The window of opportunity had been opened slightly to add extra incentive in what was a tense and somewhat subdued atmosphere inside Etihad Stadium at kick-off.

Once City settled down all the questions were answered. And once Raheem Sterling headed in from Joao Cancelo's assist in the 19th minute it was all over.

Raheem Sterling scores for Manchester City
Raheem Sterling scored his 50th and 51st Premier League goals for Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium

If anything, a five-goal margin was not an accurate measure of just how much better than Newcastle United they were. In one spell in the second half, City made 108 successful passes to the visitors' zero.

This was exactly what City needed to blow any cobwebs away, helped by obliging opponents in Eddie Howe's side, who were so poor they were not even able to successfully accomplish a damage limitation exercise.

Aymeric Laporte added a second before half-time and Rodri made it three just after the hour - but the most significant goals may yet be those added by substitute Phil Foden and Sterling in the dying moments.

City were cruising at 3-0 but, perhaps pushed by the realisation that goal difference may yet be a decisive factor in their nip-and-tuck battle with Liverpool, they ruthlessly cashed in on Newcastle's desire for the final whistle to put them out of their misery to score those two additional goals.

Their goal difference is now superior to Liverpool's and they have also scored more goals. Throw in Liverpool only getting a draw against Spurs and this weekend has been the perfect pick-me-up for any lingering Champions League aftershock.

Guardiola insisted City's state of mind and body would improve by the day and this performance and result supported his judgement.

And for Jack Grealish, the subject of some criticism following the loss to Real Madrid, there was the satisfaction of heavy involvement throughout and in those two late goals for Foden and Sterling. It has been a tough first season for the £100m man but he can be well pleased with his contribution here.

Guardiola, so tortured in Madrid, looked like a man who had felt the pressure valve being released by City's response, raising his arms to the skies to demand a standing ovation for Gabriel Jesus when he was substituted.

He pointed animatedly towards a member of his support staff when a set-piece worked to perfection after Rodri stole in on Kevin De Bruyne's corner to make it 3-0. He pumped his fists towards City's fans in sheer delight when Sterling scored the fifth.

Manchester City are in pole position after the weekend's games but there will be no complacency with tough away tests to come at Wolverhampton Wanderers and West Ham United before a final day home game against Aston Villa.

Nothing is decided yet despite their promising position - but what is certain is that everyone connected with Manchester City will feel much better about themselves after this thumping win.

Comments

Join the conversation

66 comments

  • Comment posted by koiahoy, today at 21:15

    As a Manchester United supporter all I can see is that I hope City win the Premier League, Chelsea win the FA Cup and Madrid win the Champions League🤞

  • Comment posted by IAINW, today at 21:06

    Leaders answer all questions lol they played against Newcastle at home. It's hardly the most difficult of games. Much easier than a well oiled Spurs side with Conte at the wheel.

    • Reply posted by Fan Of Whoever Plays Man Utd, today at 21:10

      Fan Of Whoever Plays Man Utd replied:
      This victory was expected since last August so Man City didn't exactly so anything out of the ordinary, other than perhaps score a goal or two more than expected.

  • Comment posted by 70s Child, today at 21:05

    Well done to the players and manager but City will always be tainted by dirty oil money.

    • Reply posted by RememberScarborough, today at 21:10

      RememberScarborough replied:
      As opposed to the dirty American money floating around? All premier league titles are bought because that's the only way to get them. Sad but true.

  • Comment posted by Dallas Cowboys Liverpool FC, today at 21:05

    Man City gave the best possible answer to their mid week disappointment. Kudos to them.

    • Reply posted by Fan Of Whoever Plays Man Utd, today at 21:08

      Fan Of Whoever Plays Man Utd replied:
      I think West Ham would be a more truer test as West Ham still have something to fight for unlikely Newcastle.

  • Comment posted by RememberScarborough, today at 21:04

    I think today's exam was far easier than last week's. We'll only know if they can answer the questions some time in the future but last week's big "F" will haunt them for a long time.

  • Comment posted by Morty, today at 20:59

    COYS. You're very welcome.

    • Reply posted by Allan, today at 21:09

      Allan replied:
      COME ON YOU TROPHYLESS SPURS 🤣🤣🤣

  • Comment posted by N K, today at 20:53

    Man City should win the league and every competition every year. The amount of money spent on players plus hiring the so-called best manager should make this a reality. And what does Pep say? He talks about Liverpool again… yawn.

  • Comment posted by scotchy, today at 20:52

    That should shut Liverpool fans up for a bit.

    • Reply posted by straussy123, today at 20:57

      straussy123 replied:
      Dry your eyes

  • Comment posted by Gill1e, today at 20:50

    they were playing a Newcastle side already thinking about their holidays .

    • Reply posted by A Matter Of National Security, today at 20:53

      A Matter Of National Security replied:
      Not thinking about holidays, already on holiday.

  • Comment posted by david, today at 20:47

    Calm down, it’s newcastle

    • Reply posted by ScottishNOTbritish, today at 20:58

      ScottishNOTbritish replied:
      Calm down. I reckon yer quad is off. I don't even support City, but it's anybody but liverpool for me. Entitled fans who believe themselves angels. Never at fault, eh? Cities left wrecked in your aftermath. Oil money? How's the multi billion dollar franchise working out for you at dumpfield?! YAWN

  • Comment posted by carer, today at 20:46

    Top teams in football should lose some games in a season and still win trophies. Applies to Premier League and CL competitions obviously. I hate the modern mentality of the media and some fans who expect a team to never lose. Unrealistic and over hyped.

    • Reply posted by A Matter Of National Security, today at 20:53

      A Matter Of National Security replied:
      Man City the team who wallops England’s little guys but gets their butts kicked by Europe’s big guys.

  • Comment posted by The Truth is, today at 20:44

    I must’ve missed the bit where they explained how despite being funded by an oil-rich state they still choke and haven’t yet won the one competition Guardiola was brought in to win. Their previous managers have used the money to “win” the premier league. He was meant to be the difference maker. I don’t see any difference at all?

    • Reply posted by bob shankly, today at 20:49

      bob shankly replied:
      Ask any PL team - City’s main job is to stop Bottlepool winning their 2nd league title. Every club is grateful to City until Utd and Chelsea can get their houses in order.

      Anything else for City is icing on the cake.

  • Comment posted by bob shankly, today at 20:41

    If Chelsea and Real Madrid do their jobs, the country can relax

    • Reply posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 21:15

      The Spin Doctor replied:
      And if not, a new pandemic will break out, right?

  • Comment posted by Gate49, today at 20:41

    They may be a team full of individually brilliant players but one of the major things that makes this Manchester City team outstanding is their workmate.
    They work their socks off from the first whistle to the last.

    • Reply posted by Gunnerstorm, today at 20:45

      Gunnerstorm replied:
      They pass the ball around with little effort, it's because the team they are facing arent making them work. Today Newcastle couldve had City run ragged but didnt, it wouldve been frustrating for Eddie, he shouldve stormed off down the tunnel.

  • Comment posted by Gunnerstorm, today at 20:40

    Newcastle is the test? Newcastle capitulated, the first 5mins they had actually stuck to their gameplan, should have kept passing around making City run alot. But no, suddenly the managers tactics were forgotten and they turned into relegation material. If i was the newcastle owner, id get rid and start fresh.

  • Comment posted by bob shankly, today at 20:40

    It makes you realise that Liverpool are the runt of the litter

  • Comment posted by Ken, today at 20:39

    Zinky at left back is still a risk defending and the need for a number nine was obvious today

  • Comment posted by Sinhealer, today at 20:38

    A real shame that Man City lost to Real Madrid.

    I know some people are happy with that final but I would have preferred to see the 2 best teams in the world play against each other in the final.

    Man City and Liverpool are so easy on the eye and no other team is close to them...... Unfortunately Real Madrid got the luck so we don't have that final!

    • Reply posted by Matthew, today at 20:41

      Matthew replied:
      Madrid are an awful club. Totally corrupt.

  • Comment posted by Im Right and Youre Wrong, today at 20:36

    The two sets of most arrogant 'fans' in English football history - Man U 'fans' and Liverpool 'fans' can only read this and weep! Man City are the greatest English team in modern history 😁😁😁

    • Reply posted by Tiddlywinks, today at 20:43

      Tiddlywinks replied:
      Please stay off the booze 🤦‍♂️

  • Comment posted by eshrenno, today at 20:35

    It was only Newcastle at home like come on …getting on there as if it was Madrid 😂😂 oh sorry I mentioned Madrid must hurt eh? Losers can’t win the big 1 , no class and football began in 2008

    • Reply posted by Stephen James walters, today at 20:40

      Stephen James walters replied:
      What a bitter comment .on that basis your division one titles are none existence

