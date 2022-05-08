Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Paul Konchesky will take over the reins at the Hammers

Former West Ham player Paul Konchesky has agreed a two-year deal to become manager of West Ham's women's team.

Olli Harder, the current head coach, informed the club before Sunday's loss to Arsenal that he would "move on to pursue new opportunities".

Konchesky, 40, made 70 appearances for West Ham during a playing career that also saw him represent Charlton, Fulham, Liverpool and Leicester.

He had been assistant at the Women's Super League club since May 2021.

"This is a very proud moment for me," Konchesky said in a statement. "I'm really honoured to have been appointed.

"I'm relishing both the challenge and the opportunity that comes with this role.

"West Ham is really close to my heart - it was a dream to play for the club and now to be in this position is something I am really excited about."

New Zealander Harder, who joined the Hammers in December 2020, departs after guiding the club to sixth place in the league and their highest ever points tally.

He also took the club to an FA Cup semi-final and League Cup quarter-final this campaign.

"I believe I'm leaving the club in a really good place," Harder said. "I am sure that if it continues to build on this platform of success, the future is bright."