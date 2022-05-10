Sportscene Predictions: Amy Irons takes on Willie Miller in guessing score
Amy Irons defeated her Sacked in the Morning co-host, Craig Levein, in last week's Sportscene Predictions and she's up against another former Scotland defender this midweek.
BBC Scotland's The Nine presenter takes on former Aberdeen player and manager Willie Miller.
A correct score is worth 40 points and a correct result is worth 10.
|Amy Irons
|Willie Miller
|Dundee v Hibernian (Tue)
|1-2
|0-1
|Dundee United v Celtic
|1-3
|1-3
|Motherwell v Heart of Midlothian
|1-1
|0-0
|Rangers v Ross County
|2-1
|2-0
|St Johnstone v Aberdeen
|1-0
|1-1
|St Mirren v Livingston
|1-1
|2-2
All games kick off at 19:45 BST on Wednesday, unless stated
Dundee v Hibernian (Tue, 19:45)
Amy's prediction: 1-2
Willie's prediction: 0-1
Dundee United v Celtic (Wed, 19:30)
Amy's prediction: 1-3
Willie's prediction: 1-3
Motherwell v Heart of Midlothian
Amy's prediction: 1-1
Willie's prediction: 0-0
Rangers v Ross County
Amy's prediction: 2-1
Willie's prediction: 2-0
St Johnstone v Aberdeen
Amy's prediction: 1-0
Willie's prediction: 1-1
St Mirren v Livingston
Amy's prediction: 1-1
Willie's prediction: 2-2
PUNDIT LEADERBOARD 2021-22
|Pundit
|Score
|Chris Iwelumo
|170 & 50
|Steven Thompson
|100 & 40
|Neil Alexander
|100
|Jonathan Sutherland
|100
|Derek Ferguson
|90 & 10
|Richard Foster
|80 & 50
|Kris Doolan
|80
|Richard Gordon
|70
|Stuart Kettlewell
|70
|Craig Levein
|70 & 60
|Rory Loy
|70 & 60
|James McFadden
|70
|Michael Stewart
|70
|Charlie Adam
|60
|Tam Cowan
|60
|Julie Fleeting
|60
|Allan Preston
|60 & 30
|Stuart Cosgrove
|50
|Mark Hateley
|50
|Willie Miller
|50
|Leanne Crichton
|40 & 20
|Kenny Miller
|40 & 20
|Rachel Corsie
|30
|Craig Easton
|20
|Marvin Bartley
|10
|Total scores
|Amy
|1640
|Pundits
|1960
|Amy v Pundits
|P34
|W15
|D3
|L16