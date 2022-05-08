Close menu
Spanish La Liga
Atl MadridAtlético Madrid1Real MadridReal Madrid0

Atlético Madrid v Real Madrid

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Line-ups

Atl Madrid

Formation 4-4-2

  • 13Oblak
  • 24Vrsaljko
  • 15Savic
  • 2Giménez
  • 23Mandava
  • 14LlorenteBooked at 37mins
  • 6Koke
  • 4Kondogbia
  • 21Carrasco
  • 10CorreaSubstituted forGriezmannat 45'minutes
  • 19Santos Carneiro Da Cunha

Substitutes

  • 1Lecomte
  • 5de Paul
  • 8Griezmann
  • 9Suárez
  • 12Lodi dos Santos
  • 16Herrera
  • 17Wass
  • 18Felipe
  • 27Simeone

Real Madrid

Formation 4-3-3

  • 13Lunin
  • 17VázquezBooked at 28mins
  • 3Militão
  • 5VallejoBooked at 38mins
  • 6Nacho
  • 25Camavinga
  • 14Casemiro
  • 8Kroos
  • 11Asensio
  • 16JovicBooked at 20mins
  • 21Rodrygo

Substitutes

  • 1Courtois
  • 2Carvajal
  • 9Benzema
  • 10Modric
  • 15Valverde
  • 20Vinícius Júnior
  • 23Mendy
  • 24Mariano
  • 26López Andúgar
Referee:
César Soto Grado
Attendance:
63,874

Match Stats

Home TeamAtl MadridAway TeamReal Madrid
Possession
Home47%
Away53%
Shots
Home8
Away5
Shots on Target
Home1
Away1
Corners
Home4
Away1
Fouls
Home12
Away5

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Jesús Vallejo (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  2. Post update

    Foul by Matheus Cunha (Atletico Madrid).

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Marco Asensio (Real Madrid) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Toni Kroos.

  4. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Luka Jovic (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Marco Asensio.

  5. Post update

    Nacho (Real Madrid) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Sime Vrsaljko (Atletico Madrid).

  7. Post update

    Nacho (Real Madrid) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid).

  9. Post update

    Eder Militão (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Matheus Cunha (Atletico Madrid).

  11. Second Half

    Second Half begins Atletico Madrid 1, Real Madrid 0.

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Atletico Madrid. Antoine Griezmann replaces Ángel Correa.

  13. Half Time

    First Half ends, Atletico Madrid 1, Real Madrid 0.

  14. Post update

    Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Jan Oblak.

  15. Post update

    Attempt saved. Luka Jovic (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  16. Post update

    Offside, Atletico Madrid. Koke tries a through ball, but Yannick Carrasco is caught offside.

  17. Post update

    Attempt missed. Toni Kroos (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Rodrygo.

  18. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Ángel Correa (Atletico Madrid) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Yannick Carrasco.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Sime Vrsaljko (Atletico Madrid).

  20. Post update

    Casemiro (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Sunday 8th May 2022

Top Stories