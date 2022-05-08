Atlético Madrid v Real Madrid

Jesús Vallejo (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Line-ups
Atl Madrid
Formation 4-4-2
- 13Oblak
- 24Vrsaljko
- 15Savic
- 2Giménez
- 23Mandava
- 14LlorenteBooked at 37mins
- 6Koke
- 4Kondogbia
- 21Carrasco
- 10CorreaSubstituted forGriezmannat 45'minutes
- 19Santos Carneiro Da Cunha
Substitutes
- 1Lecomte
- 5de Paul
- 8Griezmann
- 9Suárez
- 12Lodi dos Santos
- 16Herrera
- 17Wass
- 18Felipe
- 27Simeone
Real Madrid
Formation 4-3-3
- 13Lunin
- 17VázquezBooked at 28mins
- 3Militão
- 5VallejoBooked at 38mins
- 6Nacho
- 25Camavinga
- 14Casemiro
- 8Kroos
- 11Asensio
- 16JovicBooked at 20mins
- 21Rodrygo
Substitutes
- 1Courtois
- 2Carvajal
- 9Benzema
- 10Modric
- 15Valverde
- 20Vinícius Júnior
- 23Mendy
- 24Mariano
- 26López Andúgar
- Referee:
- César Soto Grado
- Attendance:
- 63,874
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home47%
- Away53%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away1
- Corners
- Home4
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away5
Live Text
Foul by Matheus Cunha (Atletico Madrid).
Attempt missed. Marco Asensio (Real Madrid) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Toni Kroos.
Attempt blocked. Luka Jovic (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Marco Asensio.
Nacho (Real Madrid) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Sime Vrsaljko (Atletico Madrid).
Nacho (Real Madrid) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid).
Eder Militão (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Matheus Cunha (Atletico Madrid).
Second Half
Second Half begins Atletico Madrid 1, Real Madrid 0.
Substitution
Substitution, Atletico Madrid. Antoine Griezmann replaces Ángel Correa.
Half Time
First Half ends, Atletico Madrid 1, Real Madrid 0.
Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Jan Oblak.
Attempt saved. Luka Jovic (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Offside, Atletico Madrid. Koke tries a through ball, but Yannick Carrasco is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Toni Kroos (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Rodrygo.
Attempt blocked. Ángel Correa (Atletico Madrid) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Yannick Carrasco.
Foul by Sime Vrsaljko (Atletico Madrid).
Casemiro (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.