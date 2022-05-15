Close menu
Championship - 2nd Leg
HuddersfieldHuddersfield Town19:45LutonLuton Town
Venue: John Smith's Stadium

Huddersfield Town v Luton Town: Hatters boss Nathan Jones says onus on Terriers to win second leg

Nathan Jones
Nathan Jones is hoping to secure a second promotion with Luton

The onus is on Huddersfield to win their Championship play-off semi-final home leg, says Luton boss Nathan Jones.

The sides go into Monday's decisive match at the John Smith's Stadium level at 1-1 following Friday's first leg.

Danel Sinani put Huddersfield ahead at Kenilworth Road before Sonny Bradley's equaliser left the tie evenly poised.

"It's all-square and the onus will be on them to win the game at home so let's see where we are," Jones told BBC Three Counties Radio.

Terriers head coach Carlos Corberan, meanwhile, has told his players to control their emotions as Huddersfield look to take a big step towards a return to the Premier League, three seasons after relegation.

"Don't be crazy with the atmosphere of the game and be focussed in what happens on the pitch because it's football," he told BBC Radio Leeds.

"The more we concentrate on the detail can help us to perform well and the more happiness we will give to our fans, so we need to be focussed in the things that we do - how we attack, how we defend."

Jones has a lengthy injury list, including midfield trio Luke Berry, Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu and Fred Onyedinma, but could recall sidelined 16-goal top scorer Elijah Adebayo for the trip to west Yorkshire.

"It's day-to-day with him," Jones said.

"We felt we couldn't risk him on Friday because if something happens you don't get him for the second leg and obviously the final, but now it's winner-takes-all so if there is a chance it'll be worth the risk."

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Fulham4627910106436390
2Bournemouth462513874393588
3Huddersfield4623131064471782
4Nottm Forest4623111273403380
5Sheff Utd4621121363451875
6Luton462112136355875
7Middlesbrough462010165950970
8Blackburn461912155950969
9Millwall461815135345869
10West Brom461813155245767
11QPR46199186059166
12Coventry461713166059164
13Preston461616145256-464
14Stoke461711185752562
15Swansea461613175868-1061
16Blackpool461612185458-460
17Bristol City461510216277-1555
18Cardiff46158235068-1853
19Hull46149234154-1351
20Birmingham461114215075-2547
21Reading46138255487-3341
22Peterborough46910274387-4437
23Derby461413194553-834
24Barnsley46612283373-4030
View full Championship table

