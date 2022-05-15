Last updated on .From the section Championship

Nathan Jones is hoping to secure a second promotion with Luton

The onus is on Huddersfield to win their Championship play-off semi-final home leg, says Luton boss Nathan Jones.

The sides go into Monday's decisive match at the John Smith's Stadium level at 1-1 following Friday's first leg.

Danel Sinani put Huddersfield ahead at Kenilworth Road before Sonny Bradley's equaliser left the tie evenly poised.

"It's all-square and the onus will be on them to win the game at home so let's see where we are," Jones told BBC Three Counties Radio.

Terriers head coach Carlos Corberan, meanwhile, has told his players to control their emotions as Huddersfield look to take a big step towards a return to the Premier League, three seasons after relegation.

"Don't be crazy with the atmosphere of the game and be focussed in what happens on the pitch because it's football," he told BBC Radio Leeds.

"The more we concentrate on the detail can help us to perform well and the more happiness we will give to our fans, so we need to be focussed in the things that we do - how we attack, how we defend."

Jones has a lengthy injury list, including midfield trio Luke Berry, Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu and Fred Onyedinma, but could recall sidelined 16-goal top scorer Elijah Adebayo for the trip to west Yorkshire.

"It's day-to-day with him," Jones said.

"We felt we couldn't risk him on Friday because if something happens you don't get him for the second leg and obviously the final, but now it's winner-takes-all so if there is a chance it'll be worth the risk."