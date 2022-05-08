Last updated on .From the section Tottenham

Tottenham Supporters' Trust said the club's away support was "superb" at Anfield but songs about joblessness are "not fair game"

Tottenham Supporters' Trust has condemned chants about poverty and joblessness aimed at Liverpool fans during Saturday's 1-1 draw at Anfield.

Some of Spurs' fans were heard singing 'sign on', a chant about unemployment levels.

Tottenham's supporters' trust said the chant "is not what we are about", adding: "We're Tottenham Hotspur. We're better than that.

"Poverty and joblessness are not fair game for banter."

The trust also said: "There is a cost of living crisis throughout England, including in London. Our club represents an area and community with the fastest growing rate of unemployment in the country.

"Singing about the opposition has long been a feature of English football and we are reluctant to tell fans how they should support the team. Nevertheless, we were disappointed to hear the 'sign on' chant at Saturday's away match at Anfield.

"​We are rightly proud of our away support and we want it to be noticed for positive reasons. For most of the game at Anfield our fans gave superb backing to a great team performance.

"Spurs fans have provided financial backing to Marine FC on Merseyside, and regularly contribute to foodbanks and community initiatives in London. This is what we are about."

Liverpool fans' group Spirit of Shankly responded to the statement by tweeting "well said".

In April, Manchester United condemned fans who chanted "completely unacceptable" songs about the Hillsborough tragedy during a game at Liverpool.