Erling Haaland's summer move from Borussia Dortmund to Manchester City could be confirmed this week.

BBC Sport has heard from separate sources the £63m transfer for the Norwegian is agreed, with an announcement expected soon in Germany.

City are refusing to respond to the widespread reports.

Privately they say the deal is not done - though their definition of 'done' may differ to the media's, given the fine detail involved in such big-cash moves.

It is thought that virtually all parts of the transfer are agreed, with City only needing to trigger the clause to activate the transfer.

The transfer would be one of the biggest of the summer.

Sports agent Mino Raiola had been involved in the discussions prior to his death, with associates taking the process on to its conclusion.

Even though City are within touching distance of a second successive Premier League title achieved without an orthodox centre-forward, Guardiola has always stressed his desire to have one.

City tried hard to get Harry Kane from Tottenham last summer but Spurs chairman Daniel Levy refused to sell.

And, with Kane having two years left on his contract, Haaland is an easier deal to conclude given his release clause.

The 21-year-old has scored 92 league goals in 121 appearances for Molde, Red Bull Salzburg and Dortmund.

Last year he became the youngest player to reach 20 Champions League goals.