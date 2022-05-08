Cameron Dawson has played 65 times in the Championship for Sheffield Wednesday and appeared 45 times in League Two for Exeter this season

Exeter City's on-loan Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeper Cameron Dawson says helping the Grecians win promotion is the highlight of his career.

Dawson, 26, who once saved a penalty in the Sheffield derby, kept 19 clean sheets in 50 games for Exeter.

"I've had some good singular moments in my career," he told BBC Radio Devon.

"But to do it over a season, to be part of a successful team and my first promotion, it's been incredible and definitely a career high."

Dawson is still contracted at Wednesday until the summer of 2024. The Owls have used Burnley's on-loan Northern Ireland international Bailey Peacock-Farrell and Joe Wildsmith - who is out of contract this summer - as their senior goalkeepers this season.

He moved to Exeter on a season-long loan in July and his performances have been hailed as one of the reasons why City ended the campaign second in League Two - missing out on the title after a final day loss to Port Vale.

"I came down here on a day's notice when suddenly it wasn't going to be for me at Sheffield Wednesday this year," Dawson added.

"If you'd have told me this was going to be the end game I would have snapped your hand off.

"It's been an incredible year, the lads have been terrific, it's been incredible to part of it with them and to share those memories with them.

"It's a bit of a sickener not to go out as champions, but if you think Forest Green were 15 points clear of us, we gave ourselves a chance, it wasn't meant to be, but I'm still proud of this football club, proud of every single one of my team-mates, the staff, the manager, it's been an excellent year and I'm so thankful for it."