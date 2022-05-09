Last updated on .From the section Carlisle

Lewis Alessandra began his career with Oldham and also had two spells with Morecambe prior to his arrival at Carlisle

Lewis Alessandra, Danny Devine, Mark Howard, Jamie Devitt, Manasse Mampala, Rod McDonald, Kelvin Mellor and Gime Toure have been released by Carlisle United at the end of 2021-22.

Forward Alessandra, 33, joined from Morecambe in 2020 and went on to make 86 appearances for the club.

He scored 12 goals during his time at Brunton Park, two of which came from his 26 appearances this season.

The club has also activated a further year in Morgan Feeney's contract.

The defender, 23, made 42 appearances this season, his breakout campaign after joining from Sunderland in January 2021.

Carlisle, who finished 20th in League Two in 2021-22, have also offered new deals to Taylor Charters, Brennan Dickenson, Magnus Norman and Joe Riley.