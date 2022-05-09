Last updated on .From the section Cardiff

Malaysian billionaire Vincent Tan has owned Cardiff City since 2010

Cardiff City have responded to a supporters' group's open letter to owner Vincent Tan criticising the club hierarchy's running of the Bluebirds.

Cardiff City Supporters' Trust (CCST) wrote to Tan calling for a "vision with a clear and realistic strategy" and seeking a representative on the board.

But Cardiff say they do not recognise CCST as an "official entity".

The club accused Trust directors of pursuing a "self-serving agenda against the club they claim to support".

The Trust sent the letter external-link to Tan to inform him of what it calls the "progressive breakdown in communication between the directors at the club and the Supporters' Trust".

It praised the appointment of Steve Morison as first-team manager and the return of former club captain Darren Purse as Cardiff's under-23 coach.

But the Trust says its relationship with Cardiff has broken down and makes a number of recommendations including the appointment of a new chief executive "empowered to make all the necessary decisions through the club board".

The Trust also wants its own representative director on the board for a "supporters' voice to be heard directly at board level, but also to ensure the supporters are informed, where possible, of the club's direction of travel".

In the letter to Tan, it added: "We would like to reiterate our thanks for all you have done for Cardiff City in the past 10 years. We are very mindful that our situation would be very different but for your generosity.

"We just feel that changes can be made to your senior team's working and thinking to further improve the functioning of the club moving forwards."

In a statement, Cardiff called the letter "unhelpful, inaccurate and disruptive".

The club added: "The organisation known as Cardiff City Supporters' Trust was deregistered as a mutual organisation/Trust from the Financial Conduct Authority in 2016 and does not meet the Football Supporters Association basic minimum requirements.

"For these important reasons, Cardiff City does not recognise the Trust as an official entity."

Cardiff say the board recognises the Cardiff City Supporters' Club as its primary supporter body, alongside the Disabled Supporters Association and Cardiff City Travel Group. They say they have "healthy regular communication" with these groups.

The statement added: "It is unfortunate that a small collective of individuals chose the hours prior to kick-off against Derby on Saturday morning to pursue a personal and self-serving agenda against the club they claim to support."