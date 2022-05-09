Last updated on .From the section Peterborough

Peterborough boss Grant McCann has released three players and put five on the transfer list following the club's relegation back to League One.

Goalkeeper David Cornell, along with midfielders Serhat Tasdemir, who had spent the season on loan at Barnet, and Kyle Barker have all departed.

Keeper Christy Pym, who has been on loan at Stevenage, is now available.

So are defender Mark Beevers, midfielders Jorge Grant and Ryan Broom and striker Idris Kanu.

Broom spent the season on loan with League One side Plymouth Argyle, who just missed out on the play-offs, and Kanu had been out on loan at Northampton and was part of the Cobblers side left devastated after missing out on automatic promotion to Bristol Rovers on Saturday.

McCann returned to Peterborough as manager on 24 February following Darren Ferguson's third departure from the Cambridgeshire club.

But, although his side won four and only lost three of their last nine games, he could not save Posh from the drop. They finished 22nd, four points behind Reading - and 14 adrift of his previous club Hull City.