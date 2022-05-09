Matthew Snoddy of Glenavon challenges for the ball with Glentoran's Hrvoje Plum

The introduction of European play-offs at the end of the 2015-16 season marked a new departure for the Irish League and since then the knockout format has produced more than its fair share of drama.

While securing the third and final place for the Europa League was the aim for the first four years of the mini-competition, qualification for the recently introduced Europa Conference League will be the target for the four clubs who will contest this year's semi-finals on Tuesday and subsequently the final on Friday.

Glentoran will enjoy home advantage for their last-four encounter with Glenavon courtesy of the east Belfast club's third-place finish in the Premiership.

Fifth-place finishers Larne host Coleraine in the other semi-final tie.

Glens must bounce back from league disappointment

The Glens must recover from a disappointing end to the league season which saw them relegated from title chasers to having to struggle to fend off the challenge of Crusaders to clinch third spot on the final day of the campaign.

Two draws and three defeats from their last five games is not how Mick McDermott's men wanted to finish their top-flight term but fans of the Oval outfit will hope their squad's undoubted quality will shine through when it matters in the 'make-or-break' scenario of the play-offs.

Glentoran competed in the inaugural Europa Conference League last season thanks to a runner-up finish in the Premiership but suffered disappointment as they crashed out 3-1 over two games to Welsh side The New Saints (TNS) at the first qualifying round stage.

The Glens lost to Cliftonville in three of the first four European play-off finals finals staged, then there was no play-off in 2020 as a drop in the league's coefficient saw the Irish League lose one European place as the Covid-19 pandemic also took hold.

Their opponents Glenavon edged out Ballymena United for seventh position in the final standings and Gary Hamilton's men will be confident of springing a surprise in their semi-final.

The Lurgan Blues lost out 2-1 to Ballymena United in 2017 in their only previous play-off final appearance and came out on the wrong end of a 4-2 score-line against Glentoran after a pulsating semi-final at Mourneview Park two years later.

Larne out to build on successful maiden European campaign

Larne's Tomas Cosgrove in action against Coleraine striker Matthew Shevlin

Larne will be at home to Coleraine in Tuesday's other semi-final with the Invermen hoping to build on the positive experience of their maiden odyssey into European competition last year when they progressed to the third qualifying round, beating Danish side Aarhus 3-2 on aggregate en route.

Tiernan Lynch's charges ultimately went out 4-1 over two legs to Pacos de Ferreira despite securing a 1-0 victory in their home fixture.

The east Antrim club had taken their place in Europe by virtue of a play-off semi-final over Glenavon last June and then a 3-1 victory over Cliftonville in the final.

Coleraine 'regulars' in Europe

Coleraine have been regular competitors in continental competition in recent years thanks to runners-up finishes in the league in 2018, 2020 and 2021.

Their memories of competing in the play-offs are not altogether pleasant ones though as they were defeated 5-3 by Cliftonville after extra-time in their 2019 semi-final after leading 3-1.

The Bannsiders put together an impressive European campaign in 2020, including a victory over Slovenian outfit Maribor, before losing to Motherwell in the second qualifying round.

Oran Kearney's side's form has been poor by their standards in the latter stages of the campaign but the Coleraine boss has stressed that their focus has been firmly on the play-offs and the potential minimum £200,000 windfall that comes with qualification.