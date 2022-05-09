Last updated on .From the section Fulham

Tim Ream joined Fulham from Bolton Wanderers in August 2015

Fulham have taken up their options to extend the contracts of defender Tim Ream and forward Neeskens Kebano by a further 12 months.

The deals of both players had been due to expire in June.

US international Ream, 34, started all 46 of Fulham's league games as they won the Championship title to secure promotion back to the Premier League.

Kebano, 30, scored a career-best nine goals and contributed seven assists for the Whites.

Vice-chairman Tony Khan told the club website: external-link "Tim Ream and Neeskens Kebano have been instrumental in our promotion this season, playing every game they've been involved in with passion and professionalism.

"We have exercised the option to extend both of their contracts for a further year, and we are all happy that they will be part of the squad next season."