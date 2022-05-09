Last updated on .From the section Irish

Will Patching and Billy King vie for possession at the Brandywell on Monday night

Derry City relinquished their place at the top of the Premier Division as they were held to a 0-0 draw by St. Patrick's Athletic at the Brandywell.

The Candystripes decimated the Dubliners with a 4-0 win just 10 days ago in Inchicore.

Patrick McEleney went closest but his attempt struck the base of the post as Ruaidhri Higgins' side had to settle for a point.

Shamrock Rovers' 3-1 win over Sligo Rovers means they move one point clear.

The two sides now prepare for a mouth-watering top-of-the-table clash at Tallaght on Friday night.

Just three nights after their 1-1 draw at home to Bohemians, Derry returned to action in front of their own supporters but could only manage a second point on a night where they were dislodged from first place by the champions.

Brandon Kavanagh almost finished off a fine flowing move on 15 minutes but the first half was starved of any clear-cut chances with the Saints setting up to hold what they had.

The Foylesiders made light work of Pat's at Richmond Park when the sides met 10 days ago but quick turnarounds have caused the Candystripes problems so far this season.

A stalemate tonight means they have won one and drawn three of their four games on Monday nights immediately following a Friday fixture.

With the visitors camped in their own half, Derry struggled to get a clear sight of goal however, captain Eoin Toal did force Pat's keeper Joseph Anang into a save with a thumping header from a corner.

Higgins' side have managed just a single victory in their last four home matches with Athletic defender Adam O'Reilly charging down attempts from both Jamie McGonigle and Cameron Dummigan in the second half.

On 72 minutes, substitute McEleney almost broke the deadlock only to see his shot from the edge of the area crack off the base of the post.

Indecision in a three-on-one situation cost the home side dearly in the closing stages.

Brandon Kavanagh elected to play McGonigle when Will Patching seemed the better option on his left and the attack fizzled out.

Just two wins in six fixtures now leaves City one point behind Rovers ahead of their crunch clash on Friday night.