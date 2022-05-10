Close menu

Champions League to expand from 32 to 36 teams from 2024 as Uefa approves changes

Chelsea celebrate after beating Manchester City to win the Champions League in 2021
The number of teams in the Champions League will rise from 32 to 36 from the 2024-25 season under changes approved by Uefa.

Under the new format, each team will play eight games over 10 match weeks.

Two of the additional four places will be awarded on the basis of the highest performing countries in each individual season of Uefa club competition.

Uefa president Aleksander Ceferin said it meant "the dream to participate will remain for all clubs".

A previous proposal to award two Champions League places to clubs on the basis of their historic performance in European competition will not come into effect.

Under that rejected proposal, those places would have been assigned on the basis of a club's coefficient.

Critics argued that this would have favoured the traditionally 'bigger' clubs and provided them with a safety net if they performed poorly in a season.

Another change from the original plans has seen the number of games in the group phase increased from six to eight - rather than a proposed 10.

"Uefa has clearly shown today that we are fully committed to respecting the fundamental values of sport and to defending the key principle of open competitions, with qualification based on sporting merit, fully in line with the values and solidarity-based European sports model," said Ceferin.

"We are convinced that the format chosen strikes the right balance and that it will improve the competitive balance and generate solid revenues that can be distributed to clubs, leagues and into grassroots football across our continent while increasing the appeal and popularity of our club competitions."

Ceferin said the new format had been approved unanimously by Uefa's executive committee, with the agreement of Europe's league bodies and national associations.

He added: "Qualification will thus remain purely based on sporting performance and the dream to participate will remain for all clubs."

So how will the new format work?

The current format sees teams divided up into eight groups of four, with teams playing each other home and away over six games.

The top two in each group progress to the last 16 when it becomes a knockout tournament, with ties played home and away over two legs, before the final at a neutral venue over one match.

The new format will see the initial phase contain one single league table, which includes all teams.

Each club will play eight league stage games against different opponents, with four home ties and four away.

The top eight will go through to the knockout stage, while those from ninth to 24th will compete in a two-legged play-off to progress.

Uefa added that "similar format changes will also be applied to the Europa League (eight matches in the league stage) and Europa Conference League (six matches in the league stage) and both will also include 36 teams in the league phase".

More to follow.

Comments

Join the conversation

315 comments

  • Comment posted by flying lizard, today at 15:38

    soon to be known as the "Teams that weren't relegated" trophy.

    • Reply posted by Bricksnmortar, today at 15:56

      Bricksnmortar replied:
      Spot on buddy!

  • Comment posted by TheSecretPundit, today at 15:43

    Just call it the European Cup then. It isn't a "Champion's League" is it?

    • Reply posted by oops, today at 16:02

      oops replied:
      As indeed it was called prior to becoming the CL.

  • Comment posted by Trevor Francis Tracksuits, today at 15:40

    Champions league should be solely for each nations Champions.

    • Reply posted by Disquieted, today at 16:08

      Disquieted replied:
      Nobody wants to see Man City beating the champions of Luxembourg 15-0

  • Comment posted by maybenextseason, today at 15:36

    AKA We don’t want a European super league. Unless it’s on our terms and we take the profits from it. UEFA are the same as FIFA a protectionist cabal of the wealthy clubs.

    • Reply posted by margaret, today at 15:58

      margaret replied:
      They must exclude the Scottish clubs.

  • Comment posted by highbury81, today at 15:48

    “There are too many games”
    “It’s not fair that we have to play Sat-Tues-Sat”
    “This playing schedule is mad”

    Solution - play even more games. D’Oh. 💰 💰 💰

    • Reply posted by TheDarkKnight, today at 16:08

      TheDarkKnight replied:
      D’or

  • Comment posted by markyp1965, today at 15:48

    "Qualification will thus remain purely based on sporting performance and the dream to participate will remain for all clubs."
    So, the team finishing 5th in the Premier League could potentially qualify for a competition that in it’s original form, allowed the actual Champions of the top domestic leagues to play each other?
    Nothing to do with performance, it’s all about making the rich ever richer.

    • Reply posted by Fan Of Whoever Plays Man Utd, today at 16:11

      Fan Of Whoever Plays Man Utd replied:
      Football both domestic and European was great, then the nineties came and ruined it. Now each decade wants their share of ruining it further. When will this all stop?

  • Comment posted by Bricksnmortar, today at 15:45

    Why not rename it "The Champions and teams who have done quite well in their League League"?

    • Reply posted by margaret, today at 16:00

      margaret replied:
      Eric Van Haag is destined for greatness 🙌

  • Comment posted by Tony N, today at 15:45

    European Super League by stealth

    • Reply posted by Fan Of Whoever Plays Man Utd, today at 16:13

      Fan Of Whoever Plays Man Utd replied:
      That's really what it is, Super League Lite.
      The clubs control European football not UEFA.

  • Comment posted by Grumpy_Of_Hampshire, today at 15:36

    Cynical move over money, all clubs complain about number of matches but happy to play in these tournaments.

    • Reply posted by Jimmy, today at 15:49

      Jimmy replied:
      And travel 1000's of miles,but play in a English cup competition and they start complaining about to much football.

  • Comment posted by Wibble, today at 15:42

    Lol, Man United fans will be happy - this just means the 5th place team in England will get a place. If they start finishing 7th, UEFA will move the goalposts again. Gotta have the big name teams in the pot or the global interest goes down.

    It's all a farce now anyway, doesn't get interesting til the quarters when nearly all the dross has been knocked out. Now it'll be worse with longer groups.

    • Reply posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 16:20

      The Spin Doctor replied:
      Like the saying, a European competition only gets exciting and serious once Man Not-Utd have been knocked out. 😁

  • Comment posted by gingerpete, today at 15:41

    Or they could just allow the winners from each country (Greece, Finland, Iceland,etc.) through to a straight 2 legged knock out competition. No seeds to protect the big teams.

    • Reply posted by Jimmy, today at 15:43

      Jimmy replied:
      No big teams should be protected.

  • Comment posted by frogmanbrabs, today at 15:50

    Better to revert to only the champions playing in the "Champion's League" then it is actually a Champion's League. Bring back the cup winner's cup too and then introduce a knockout competition for the rest.

    • Reply posted by Fan Of Whoever Plays Man Utd, today at 16:14

      Fan Of Whoever Plays Man Utd replied:
      That will never happen as too many 'Giants' of football will be left out each year. They all want a share of the CL pie.

  • Comment posted by latenitepoker, today at 15:45

    Utterly pointless.

    • Reply posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 16:18

      The Spin Doctor replied:
      Utterly pointless indeed, but sadly nothing you or anyone can do about it. Just have to live with it.

  • Comment posted by Y0U, today at 15:53

    Another weak decision by UEFA. Almost as bad as expanding the euros to 24 teams, so that over 40% of all competing nations now qualify for it. The 'champions' league lost all credibility when it stopped being for league champions only.

    • Reply posted by Dallas Cowboys Liverpool FC, today at 16:30

      Dallas Cowboys Liverpool FC replied:
      Agree, The CL has been so watered down that the race for the Premier League title is now more exciting and prestigious in many ways.

  • Comment posted by Sonny, today at 15:51

    The group stages of the CL in general are a complete bore with things only getting interesting in the final group matches. This will turn many people off who will simply wait until the knock-out stages commence before reigniting their interest in the competition

    • Reply posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 16:16

      The Spin Doctor replied:
      Too much of anything that's low quality will be a failure. The group stage will be treated like the qualifying rounds of the FA cup or Wimbledon.

  • Comment posted by Navers, today at 15:37

    And to think UEFA had the AUDACITY to condemn the Super League. This is just as bad. They are all crooks, just to help the likes of Manchester United come in, because they feel sorry for them, not because they deserved it on merit.

    • Reply posted by LostmekecksintheGmex, today at 15:49

      LostmekecksintheGmex replied:
      blimey that's a big reach to lever Man United in. Spurs? Roma? FWIW, I agree with the point about UEFA, it's only about cash for them. 24 was a reasonable number; think 16 would be ideal. Obviously United don't deserve to be anywhere near it atm, nor do any team that can't qualify.

  • Comment posted by stuie neale, today at 15:44

    Terrible idea for me, UEFA all about money, much prefer current format, will make it very long winded for me.

    • Reply posted by Windy M, today at 15:56

      Windy M replied:
      Uefa all about money? The only reason the Champions League is as it is is because Uefa have been bullied for years by the richest clubs. It should be for real champions or not at all.

  • Comment posted by Baron of Brierdene, today at 15:47

    Does smack of a watered down ESL by the back door. Champions League should be champions.

    • Reply posted by lest, today at 16:35

      lest replied:
      Sorry mate but have you been asleep for the last 30 years?

  • Comment posted by Asif C, today at 15:40

    Group stage can already be boring most games. Now even more so. Thanks, UEFA!

    • Reply posted by Staunchly Apolitical, today at 15:53

      Staunchly Apolitical replied:
      So don't watch it?

  • Comment posted by SagAloo4Two, today at 15:40

    More teams = more games...yet apparently they already play too many and whinge about it. Nothing but greed

    • Reply posted by be kind, today at 16:26

      be kind replied:
      More games=more gambling=more sponsorship.

