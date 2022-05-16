Southampton v Liverpool

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Fraser Forster has been Southampton's first-choice goalkeeper since Christmas but he could miss out on Tuesday because of back and knee issues

TEAM NEWS

Southampton pair Fraser Forster and Stuart Armstrong could be available this week, either for the visit of Liverpool or at Leicester on Sunday.

Both have been struggling with back and knee problems and only returned to training at the weekend.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp will assess his squad's physical condition, with Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Andy Robertson all forced off during the FA Cup final.

Fabinho is out with a muscle injury.

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Southampton have lost eight of the past nine league meetings, with the exception in that run being a 1-0 home victory in January 2021 courtesy of an early Danny Ings goal.

Saints can win a home league match against Liverpool in successive seasons for the first time since 2003-04 and 2004-05.

Liverpool defeated Southampton 4-0 at Anfield in the reverse fixture last November.

Southampton

They need four points from their remaining two games to eclipse last season's final tally of 43.

Southampton have lost seven of their 10 most recent league matches, as many defeats as in their opening 26 fixtures of the season.

It's four losses in five home games for Ralph Hasenhuttl's side.

Only one of James Ward-Prowse's nine league goals this season has been scored at St. Mary's Stadium.

Liverpool

A Liverpool defeat would confirm Manchester City as Premier League champions.

The Reds have won 18 of 19 matches this season against teams currently in the bottom half of the table, only dropping points in a 3-3 draw at Brentford in September.

They have kept 21 Premier League clean sheets this season, a joint high alongside Manchester City and one short of equalling the club record set in 2005-06.

Liverpool could reach 10 top-flight away clean sheets in a campaign for the first time since 1984-85, when they ended with 11.

My Southampton XI Choose your Southampton starting formation and line-up. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the boss to pick or the one you THINK he will.



















Select formation Confirm team

My Liverpool XI Choose your Liverpool formation and starting line-up. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the boss to pick or the one you THINK he will.



















Select formation Confirm team