Close menu
Premier League
SouthamptonSouthampton19:45LiverpoolLiverpool
Venue: St. Mary's Stadium

Southampton v Liverpool

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Southampton goalkeeper Fraser Forster prepares to kick the ball out of his hand
Fraser Forster has been Southampton's first-choice goalkeeper since Christmas but he could miss out on Tuesday because of back and knee issues

TEAM NEWS

Southampton pair Fraser Forster and Stuart Armstrong could be available this week, either for the visit of Liverpool or at Leicester on Sunday.

Both have been struggling with back and knee problems and only returned to training at the weekend.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp will assess his squad's physical condition, with Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Andy Robertson all forced off during the FA Cup final.

Fabinho is out with a muscle injury.

Liverpool have the only unbeaten top-flight record in Europe's major leagues in 2022, with 14 victories and three draws.

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

  • Southampton have lost eight of the past nine league meetings, with the exception in that run being a 1-0 home victory in January 2021 courtesy of an early Danny Ings goal.
  • Saints can win a home league match against Liverpool in successive seasons for the first time since 2003-04 and 2004-05.
  • Liverpool defeated Southampton 4-0 at Anfield in the reverse fixture last November.

Southampton

  • They need four points from their remaining two games to eclipse last season's final tally of 43.
  • Southampton have lost seven of their 10 most recent league matches, as many defeats as in their opening 26 fixtures of the season.
  • It's four losses in five home games for Ralph Hasenhuttl's side.
  • Only one of James Ward-Prowse's nine league goals this season has been scored at St. Mary's Stadium.

Liverpool

  • A Liverpool defeat would confirm Manchester City as Premier League champions.
  • The Reds have won 18 of 19 matches this season against teams currently in the bottom half of the table, only dropping points in a 3-3 draw at Brentford in September.
  • They have kept 21 Premier League clean sheets this season, a joint high alongside Manchester City and one short of equalling the club record set in 2005-06.
  • Liverpool could reach 10 top-flight away clean sheets in a campaign for the first time since 1984-85, when they ended with 11.

My Southampton XI

Choose your Southampton starting formation and line-up. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the boss to pick or the one you THINK he will.

My Liverpool XI

Choose your Liverpool formation and starting line-up. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the boss to pick or the one you THINK he will.

Everything you need to know about your Premier League team banner
  • Our coverage of your Premier League club is bigger and better than ever before - here's everything you need to know to make sure you never miss a moment
BBC Sport banner footer

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City37286396247290
2Liverpool36268289246586
3Chelsea362010673314270
4Tottenham372151164402468
5Arsenal362131256451166
6Man Utd371610115756158
7West Ham371681359481156
8Wolves37156163740-351
9Leicester36139145757048
10Brighton371115113943-448
11Brentford37137174754-746
12Crystal Palace361015114743445
13Aston Villa36135184950-144
14Newcastle361110154061-2143
15Southampton36913144161-2040
16Everton36106203959-2036
17Leeds37811184078-3835
18Burnley36713163250-1834
19Watford3765263375-4223
20Norwich3757252379-5622
View full Premier League table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport