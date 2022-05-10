Last updated on .From the section Blackpool

Richard Keogh previously had spells with MK Dons and Huddersfield, following his exit from Derby in 2019 - after seven years with the Rams

Blackpool have activated one-year contract extensions for Richard Keogh, Keshi Anderson, Ewan Bange, Josh Bowler, Brad Holmes, Stuart Moore and Jordan Thorniley.

Keogh, 35, joined the Seasiders on a one-year deal last summer, following a short-term stint with Huddersfield.

He went on to make 31 appearances this season, helping Blackpool to a 16th-placed finish in the Championship.

Anderson, 27, and Bowler, 23, were also first-team regulars this term.

Meanwhile, the club also announced they will release Cameron Antwi, Ryan Grant, Johnny Johnston, Matthew Liptrott, Charlie Monks, Ethan Robson, Sky Sinclair and Grant Ward.

Ward, 27, joined Blackpool from Ipswich in 2019 and made 56 appearances for the club, including in their 2020-21 League One play-off final win against Lincoln.