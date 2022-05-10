Last updated on .From the section Man City

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola says "everyone knows the situation" regarding the club's move for Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland.

The 21-year-old striker's £63m transfer from the Bundesliga side is understood to be close to completion.

Sources in Germany have told BBC Sport the deal is agreed.

"Borussia Dortmund and Manchester City have told me I am not allowed to say anything until the deal is completely done," Guardiola said on Tuesday.

The Spaniard said that he could not discuss the incoming signing for legal reasons.

Guardiola, when asked about Haaland at a news conference, said: "I cannot talk. I am sorry. We will have time to talk.

"Everybody knows the situation. I shouldn't talk because I don't like to talk about the future or next season."

When asked what impact a new number nine would have on the Premier League champions, Guardiola said: "We have a number nine now.

"New players always helps to be a stronger team. But not one defender or striker will solve our defensive or scoring problems.

"The club always has to have a vision for the future. The decisions the club makes I am aware and supportive of 100%."

City are refusing to respond to the widespread reports that the Haaland deal is done.

It is thought that virtually all parts of the transfer are agreed, with City only needing to trigger the clause to activate the transfer.

The transfer would be one of the biggest of the summer.

Sports agent Mino Raiola had been involved in the discussions prior to his death, with associates taking the process on to its conclusion.

Even though City are within touching distance of a second successive Premier League title achieved without an orthodox centre-forward, boss Pep Guardiola has always stressed his desire to have one.

City tried hard to get Harry Kane from Tottenham last summer but Spurs chairman Daniel Levy refused to sell.

And, with Kane having two years left on his contract, Haaland is an easier deal to conclude given his release clause.

He has scored 92 league goals in 121 appearances for Molde, Red Bull Salzburg and Dortmund.

Last year he became the youngest player to reach 20 Champions League goals.

'The perfect fit' - analysis

Former Manchester City defender Micah Richards on BBC Radio 5 Live's Monday Night Club

"What a player. What a statement to the rest of the teams around. It is the perfect fit.

"I don't think apart from Kane right now there is a better fit.

"Now City have got a Plan B. Right now as a young player, City is a great destination for him."

Former Blackburn Rovers and Celtic striker Chris Sutton

"Under Pep Guardiola you would think he will develop but will he be the signing that wins City the Champions League?

"The expectation will be so great because of what he has achieved so far but he is only 21 and he may take a little while to fit in, but he has all the attributes.

"The guy is an absolute monster physically - people bounce off him. He is a wonderful finisher for such a tall guy, he has great feet, is good in the air and holds it in well.

"He will get better and better and in that respect I think he is going to the right club with the right coach."

