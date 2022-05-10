Last updated on .From the section Chelsea

Under current sanctions Chelsea have been unable to negotiate new contracts for players, such as Andreas Christensen and Antonio Rudiger, whose deals with the club end this summer

Chelsea "feel more like spectators" in dealing with players whose contracts are expiring, Thomas Tuchel has said.

With Blues owner Roman Abramovich sanctioned by the UK government over Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Chelsea cannot currently renew contracts.

"You can end up in a situation where players talk with other clubs and get distracted," Chelsea boss Tuchel said.

"It's easier if you are free to act and be involved in the talks. Right now we feel more like spectators."

Chelsea, who also cannot buy or sell players at present, appear set to lose defender Antonio Rudiger, to Real Madrid when his contact expires, while Barcelona have agreed a deal for Andreas Christensen and are also in talks with captain Cesar Azpilicueta.

Abramovich put Chelsea up for sale before being sanctioned and the club have been operating under a special licence issued by the government.

The club are on the verge of being taken over by a consortium led by Todd Boehly, co-owner of the LA Dodgers baseball team.