Last updated on .From the section Sheff Wed

Barry Bannan has made 283 league appearances for Sheffield Wednesday

Sheffield Wednesday captain Barry Bannan says he intends to stay at the club despite their defeat by Sunderland in the League One play-off semi-finals.

The Owls suffered a 2-1 aggregate defeat by the Black Cats after a 1-1 draw at Hillsborough on Monday.

Former Scotland international Bannan, 32, has played more than 300 games for the club since arriving in 2015.

"I've got unfinished business. I see myself being back here next season," he told BBC Radio Sheffield.

"I wanted to get promoted this season and it hasn't happened. I wanted to lift the trophy as the captain of this club and that is what I will continue to do while I am here."

Bannan, who has one year left on his contract, added: "I'm gutted, it's hard to describe how I'm feeling.

"It'll be a long hard summer but we've just got to brush it off and come back next season and give it another go."

'We came up short'

The Owls reached the Championship play-off final in Bannan's first season with the club but lost to Hull City before defeat by Huddersfield Town in the semi-finals the following season.

They were relegated to the third tier last season after being hit with a six-point deduction.

The ex-Aston Villa and Crystal Palace midfielder felt the Owls, who finished fourth in League One, should have won automatic promotion this season.

"There's a lot of good teams in this league and Sunderland might not go up this season - they've still got a final to win," he said.

"There's no excuse though. We should have got promoted this season and we haven't.

"We came up short. We should have done better in the season because we lost a lot of points and threw a lot of points away.

"It's not tonight that has killed us, it's probably midway through the season with all of those dropped points."