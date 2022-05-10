Last updated on .From the section Stoke

James Chester made 65 league appearances for Stoke City

Stoke City have released defenders James Chester and Tommy Smith and forwards Tom Ince and Steven Fletcher.

Former Wales international Chester, 33, initially joined the Potters on loan from Aston Villa in January 2020 before signing permanently that August.

Smith, 30, joined from Huddersfield in 2019, a year after Ince, also 30, made the same move.

Former Scotland international Fletcher, 35, spent two years with the club after joining from Sheffield Wednesday.

The Potters, who finished 14th in the Championship, had previously announced that former England international Phil Jagielka, 39, had signed a new six-month deal.

The ex-Sheffield United and Everton centre-back joined in January after a stint with Derby and played 19 games.