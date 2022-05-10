Last updated on .From the section Tranmere

Jay Spearing joined Tranmere in August 2020 after a spell with Blackpool

Tranmere Rovers have released former Liverpool midfielder Jay Spearing.

The 33-year-old spent two seasons with the League Two club and played in 75 league games.

Rovers have also released defenders Nathaniel Knight-Percival and Joe Maguire, midfielder Callum McManaman and strikers Mani Dieseruvwe and Nicky Maynard.

They are in talks over a new deal with 40-year-old defender Peter Clarke, who played 51 matches this season.

Clarke, who made his professional debut for Everton in January 2001, was named in the League Two team of the season.

The Prenton Park side are also in talks with veteran goalkeeper Joe Murphy, defender Calum McDonald and midfielders Sam Foley, Kieron Morris and Ryan Stratulis.