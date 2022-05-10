Last updated on .From the section Nottm Forest

Nottingham Forest beat Chelsea in the FA Youth Cup semi-finals last month

It has been an astonishing season for Nottingham Forest.

Little fancied at the start of the campaign, the Reds have surged up the table to fourth with a run of results that includes a stunning performance against Liverpool.

They are now on the cusp of glory and about to play in front of club's biggest crowd of the season.

But this isn't the story of Steve Cooper's Premier League promotion-chasing squad.

This is Forest's ground-breaking under-18 side, who face Manchester United at Old Trafford on Wednesday night in front of more than 63,000 spectators in the club's first ever FA Youth Cup final.

Warren Joyce spent eight years as part of the backroom staff at Manchester United, leaving in 2016 to manage Wigan Athletic

Led by former Red Devils reserves boss Warren Joyce, Forest are the first non-Premier League club for more than a decade to reach youth football's showpiece match.

"With the first-team in the play-offs and everything to play for, and ourselves in a youth cup final for the first time in the club's history, it's a good place to be at the minute," Joyce told BBC Radio Nottingham.

It is Forest's first season with a category one academy, putting the East Midlands club in the same elite bracket as Manchester City, Liverpool and Manchester United.

Those three sides are the only ones above the Reds in the Under-18 Premier League table - although Forest can leapfrog United into third if they go on and beat them on the final day of the season on Saturday.

Joyce's side have won 11 and drawn two of their past 13 games, dating back to mid-February.

It's a run that has seen them overcome league leaders Man City and Liverpool - a victory that came just weeks after Cooper's first-team gave Jurgen Klopp's giants a scare in the FA Cup quarter-finals.

In the Youth Cup, Forest ousted nine-time winners Chelsea at the semi-final stage in thrilling fashion - coming from behind with three late goals in seven minutes to win 3-1 at the City Ground.

Dale Taylor, who made his full international debut for Northern Ireland earlier this year despite still waiting to make his first senior appearance for Forest, scored the equaliser against Chelsea.

Detlef Esapa Osong then scored a double to win it for a side that included 15-year-old Zach Abbott.

In the stands was Cooper and many first-team players, with the Reds boss also addressing the youngsters before the game.

"They know the first-team staff and players are behind them - we are together as one club," said Cooper, who has had some of the under-18 players join his side in first-team training sessions.

"The only competition in youth development, from nines to under-23s, where results matter is the Youth Cup. It's a historic and prestigious tournament, and you should play to win.

"Winning and losing is important in youth development - that's how you learn. For these guys to win and get to the final is amazing. We wish them well."

Forest midfielder Ryan Yates, who came through the club's junior ranks, said ensuring "there is a connection between the under-18s and first-team" has been something he has enjoyed helping strengthen this season.

While Yates and his team-mates hope to go on and play in front of a packed Wembley crowd in the Championship play-off final on 29 May, the buzz of anticipation about the youth final is being embraced by everyone.

"Fifty thousand supporters for the under-18s - blooming hell, I'd be so nervous," Yates said.

"What an occasion it will be for them."