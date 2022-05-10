Last updated on .From the section Stevenage

Steve Evans replaced Paul Tisdale as Stevenage boss in March, with the club three points above the relegation places

Stevenage boss Steve Evans has released 15 players and put another four on the transfer list following their 21st place finish in League Two.

Just seven senior players - including Jamie Reid, Jake Taylor, Luke Norris and Elliott List - have been retained.

Laurie Walker, Ross Marshall, Arthur Read and Jack Smith have all been put on the transfer list as Evans, who took over in March, reshapes the squad.

Captain Scott Cuthbert and defender Ben Coker are among those to be let go.

Luke Prosser, Chris Lines and Bruno Andrade - who made 100 appearances between them this season - are also departing.

Retained: Luther James-Wildin, Terence Vancooten, Jake Reeves, Jake Taylor, Luke Norris, Jamie Reid, Elliott List.

Released: Scott Cuthbert, Ben Coker, Luke O'Neill, Luke Prosser, Sacha Bastien, James Daly, Harry Draper, Timmy Smith, Ed Upson, Chris Lines, Charlie Carter, Bruno Andrade, Bradley Barry, Sam Dreyer, Luis Fernandez.