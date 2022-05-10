Last updated on .From the section Livingston

Jamie Brandon (right) has been on loan to Greenock Morton from Hearts

Livingston have announced the pre-contract signing of full-back Jamie Brandon from Heart of Midlothian on a three-year contract.

The 24-year-old has made 35 Hearts appearances since making his debut in May 2017 but has been on loan to Greenock Morton since January.

He has played 14 times for the Scottish Championship side after injuries dented his chances at Tynecastle.

Livingston manager David Martindale praised his "desire and appetite".

"Jamie will come in and compete in an area of the park where we need competition for next season, although he can also play in numerous other positions due to his versatility and footballing ability," he said of the former Scotland Under-21 international.