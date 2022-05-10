Last updated on .From the section Northampton

Northampton beat Barrow 3-1 on Saturday but fell to fourth as Bristol Rovers won by five more goals than them

Northampton have contacted the English Football League over Scunthorpe's line-up at Bristol Rovers on Saturday - but have not lodged a complaint.

The Cobblers were denied automatic promotion to League One after Rovers thrashed relegated Scunthorpe 7-0 to edge them out on goals scored.

Scunthorpe had seven teenagers in their side, including 17-year-old keeper Owen Foster and debutant Oliver Lobley.

But there were only three changes from their previous game against Hartlepool.

That level falls well within EFL guidelines and Northampton chairman Kelvin Thomas said: "We have spoken to the EFL regarding some matters but probably more so about the rules going forward.

"We certainly do not expect anything to change in the short term. I have congratulated the Bristol Rovers chairman on their promotion.

"We are now totally focused on the play-offs against Mansfield."

The EFL has confirmed Northampton have been in touch with their observations.

The Cobblers travel to Field Mill for the first leg of their League Two play-off semi-final on Saturday, with Swindon hosting Port Vale in the other tie the following day.

Meanwhile, Scunthorpe have announced that Lobley is one of four second-year scholars being released this summer.