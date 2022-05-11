Last updated on .From the section Brighton

Graham Potter (right) took charge of Brighton in 2019

Enock Mwepu says Brighton & Hove Albion boss Graham Potter has been "like a father" during his first season in the Premier League.

The 24-year-old Zambia international has had an injury-hit campaign, but has still impressed with two goals and five assists in 17 appearances in England's top flight.

"Graham Potter has been a good gaffer for me," Mwepu told BBC Radio Sussex.

"He is always telling me what I did in a game, what I need to improve and how important I am in the team. That means a lot to me.

"He is like a father and a teacher for me.

"I have learnt so many things this season. I am trying to work on my physicality and speed as the tempo and quality of players is quite high in the Premier League."

The midfielder, who joined the Seagulls from Austrian club RB Salzburg last July, spent almost three months out at the start of this year with a hamstring injury.

He now looks set to miss the end of the season with a groin problem, which could also rule him out of Zambia's Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers in June.

Adapting to life in England

Mwepu is nicknamed 'the Computer' back home in Zambia because of his precision

Mwepu says his first campaign in the Premier League has been "great, but not so great at the same time".

"It's not easy to come to a new country, with a new language and the weather is not so good," he added.

"My family have always been supporting me so I am really grateful to them. The fans have made it even easier with the support they have given me this season. They have been phenomenal and I have so much I owe them.

"I can only pray that next season I am fit to be consistent the whole season. You never know what I can achieve. I want to be an important player for the team so that is my goal."

Mwepu won Brighton's goal of the season award external-link on Monday, having had two efforts in the shortlist of 10.

In the end, his long-range strike against Liverpool last October beat off the competition - which included his goal from outside the box against Arsenal last month.

"I have seen incredible goals all season from the guys," he said.

"Thanks to everyone who voted. It is a goal which will always be special to me and it is my highlight of the season."